Why Christian McCaffrey's OTA participation is important, per Kyle Shanahan

Why Shanahan believes CMC participating in OTAs is important originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Christian McCaffrey is heading into his first full NFL season with the 49ers, but the 26-year-old running back already is displaying his leadership traits.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan praised not only McCaffrey but other veterans who opted to participate in organized team activities, despite those practices not being mandatory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I mean, not just Christian, but I mean, the majority of our players," Shanahan told reporters Tuesday. "I think it's been rare that we have had guys miss, so I think we do as good of that as most teams. But, yeah, it's huge. It's a voluntary thing. So you sit there and it is what it is.

"But I think it's really hard to practice football compared to other sports. We got a lot of rules that don't allow you to practice football. So it's very good if guys can prepare to practice so they got a chance to get better and it's cool. All the guys who try to work with that."

Additionally, McCaffrey opting to show up for OTAs was helpful for someone like newly-signed quarterback Sam Darnold. The 25-year-old, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason, noted that having a former teammate in the facilities helps when adjusting to a new team.

Advertisement

"Christian is a great player who can go out and make plays not only in the run game but in the past game as well," Darnold told reporters Tuesday.

"And then coming in here as well. It's always nice when you got someone that you know and that your buddies with. When you're coming to a new place, be able to have a familiar face coming in, so that's always nice."

McCaffrey and other veterans likely are setting the tone for this 2023 NFL season as the 49ers have almost reached the Super Bowl the last two seasons, falling in the NFC Championship Game to the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.

San Francisco has the roster to get to Super Bowl LVIII and the Stanford product is ready to help lead the team.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast