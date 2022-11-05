Why Christian McCaffrey seamlessly fits with 49ers, according to John Lynch

Lynch explains why CMC fits so well with 49ers after trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sometimes when teams trade for star players, there could be a lengthy adjustment period. However, 49ers general manager John Lynch doesn't believe that is the case with Christian McCaffrey.

Talking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan," Lynch spoke on how well the star running back has fit in with San Francisco.

"I think people in this league, first of all, see special talent," Lynch said to Maiocco. "But when, I've always said -- I've said it a lot about Deebo [Samuel] -- something Herm Edwards used to talk, 'When will meets skill, you've got something.' "

Lynch then added that McCaffrey's will was on "full display" when he was first traded from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers.

Despite only being with San Francisco a handful of days, McCaffrey elected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

That kind of mental fortitude to push to play and to study the 49ers' playbook so intently even though he had only been a member of the 49ers for less than three days signaled to Lynch that McCaffrey was different.

"That doesn't come easy," Lynch continued. "That comes with living at the facility and that's what Christian's done since he's been here."

The 49ers' general manager went on to say that McCaffrey is "happy" to be with San Francisco, especially since he played collegiately at Stanford and is with a team he "believes" has a chance to win.

"I just think it's a great fit for us, it's a great fit for him and we're thrilled to have him as part of the 49ers organization," Lynch concluded.

So far, McCaffrey has proven to be worth the bevy of picks the 49ers gave up to acquire him.

In just his second game with San Francisco, the 26-year-old made history by being the first 49er and the first player since 2005 to have a rushing, passing, and receiving touchdown in the same game.

For his part, McCaffrey has also said he is "glad" his NFL journey brought him to the 49ers.

If McCaffrey continues on his torrid pace for the rest of the season, the 49ers Faithful and Lynch will be even more excited for what is to come with the seamless fit.

