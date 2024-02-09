Advertisement

Why Christian McCaffrey & Isiah Pacheco will deliver in Super Bowl LVIII | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz · Frank Schwab

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab check in from Las Vegas and explain why the 49ers and Chiefs running backs will play a pivotal role in their team’s chances of winning on Sunday. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.