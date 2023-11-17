Why was Chris Partridge fired? Michigan football dismisses linebackers coach amid scandal

Michigan football linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired on Friday, the program announced in a statement.

The move was announced just a day before the No. 3 Wolverines' (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) were set to face Maryland (6-4, 3-4) at noon on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, which came approximately 30 minutes before the announcement, Partridge "allegedly participated in the destruction of evidence" on a computer after the initial news of the sign-stealing situation surfaced. The report added Partridge hasn't been implicated in knowing about Connor Stalions' advanced scouting prior to it being reported.

Partridge's firing comes a day after the university and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh dropped a temporary restraining order filing against the Big Ten and commissioner Tony Petitti, who levied a three-game suspension against Harbaugh.

Partridge was the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2020-22 before being hired to lead Michigan's linebackers before the season. The stint marked his second with the Wolverines, as he previously served as the special teams coordinator from 2016-19.

Why was Chris Partridge fired?

Partridge, the Michigan linebackers coach, was fired due to "allegedly participating in the destruction of evidence," according to Yahoo Sports.

In its news release, U-M said it is allowing the NCAA to conduct a full investigation and declined to comment further.

"From the outset, our focus has been on seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and deliberate investigation," associate athletic director Kurt Svoboda said in the statement. "Although the Big Ten has closed its investigation, we are continuing to cooperate with the NCAA as it moves forward with its ongoing investigation. Consistent with our commitment to integrity, we will continue to take the appropriate actions, including disciplinary measures, based on information we obtain.

"Earlier today, Michigan Athletics relieved Chris Partridge of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Due to employee privacy laws, we are unable to comment further."

What did Chris Partridge do at Michigan?

ESPN's Pete Thamel later added more clarification to Partridge's firing on Friday, reporting the specific language and reasoning presented to Partridge.

“As we discussed today, the university has received evidence that you have failed to abide by the university directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan football program or others and as a result has determined that you have failed to satisfactorily perform your duties."

Chris Partridge contract

Partridge was scheduled to make $500,000 this season, according to a copy of the memorandum of understanding he signed. He was under contract from Feb. 3, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2024, although it's unclear if his contract was extended after he was promoted from analyst to his on-field coaching role after leaving Ole Miss.

Who is Rick Minter?

Rick Minter will serve as the interim linebackers coach in Partridge's absence.

Minter, 69, has been a defensive analyst for the Wolverines since 2022, and previously served as a defensive analyst at Southern Miss.

Minter has loads of experience, serving as the defensive coordinator at Ball State, Notre Dame (twice), South Carolina, Marshall and Kentucky. He also was the head coach at Cincinnati 1994-2003.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: