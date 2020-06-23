Why Chris Long says he'd want to officially retire as a Philadelphia Eagle

Chris Long spent just two seasons with the Eagles, a pair of years at the end of his NFL career, but he played a huge role in the franchise's first Super Bowl - and embraced the city along the way - which means he's a Philly legend forever.

More than a year after Long announced his retirement from football, it sounds like he still has a serious soft spot for the city.

Long was chatting with his father, NFL legend Howie Long, on the latest episode of his Green Light podcast, and the topic of where he'd like to "officially" retire came up during a mailbag segment.

Long spent the bulk of his career with the Rams before winning Super Bowls with the Patriots and Eagles, but he didn't simply choose his longest-tenured squad.

Here's his excellent answer:

CHRIS: Honestly I would've retired a Ram, but they moved to L.A. I'm not an L.A. Ram. I'm a St. Louis Ram, and to be honest, the team that I most associate with now? Boston, I was there for a year, I loved a lot about that, but I didn't live in the city, I wasn't a big part of the community there. Fans were super supportive. But I didn't get to know them the way I knew them in Philly. And a lot of that was geography, putting my head down, I was there for one reason. In Philly, it was like the city just got a hold of me. So if I ever do the official retirement, something, I'll probably do it as an Eagle. But then I might just want to go back to St. Louis, pick my favorite dive bar, and retire as a St. Louis Ram. [...] HOWIE: I felt like you immersed yourself into that city, living downtown, being a part of it.

It's cool to know that Long feels so strongly about Philadelphia after just two years. Being part of a legendary, exciting, fun team like that 2017 Eagles squad certainly helps.

But Long was also an exemplary Philadelphian off the field - like supporting Malcolm Jenkins' social issues, donating his entire 2017 paycheck to charity, and spearheading the Waterboys Foundation - and Philly fans took notice.

So if you ever officially retire, Chris, you can bet Eagles fans will be ready to throw you a huge party.

