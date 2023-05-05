Why Chris DeMarco was Warriors' unsung hero in Game 2 win vs. Lakers

The Warriors' secret unsung hero from Game 2 win vs. Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- More than Steph Curry, more than Klay Thompson, more than Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney or even JaMychal Green, the person Draymond Green made sure to credit Thursday night after the Warriors' 127-100 dismantling of the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals was an assistant coach who seldom finds himself in the spotlight.

Chris DeMarco challenged Green, and the four-time champion took his words to heart.

Right after the Warriors' film session Wednesday following their five-point Game 1 loss to the Lakers, DeMarco told Green he needed 10 minutes of his time. Before Steve Kerr pulled up numerous clips to watch as a team and discuss adjustments that needed to be made one night later, DeMarco had his own clips to pull up for Green to see. They were all on defense, too, taking a stab at Green's pride and joy.

That's when the Warriors' fiery star shut off any excuses. He knew what needed to be done, and knew DeMarco was right.

"He said, 'I didn't even recognize -- who were you last night? I didn't recognize you. You were f--king awful defensively last night. I've never seen that,'" Green said to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Over and over again, DeMarco showed Green a defensive play of his and questioned him. He couldn't believe what he was seeing.

But DeMarco also knows what kind of messaging Green respects most.

"What are you doing?" DeMarco repeated to Draymond.

Believe it or not, at least for a little bit, Green was left speechless. He didn't have any answers for him. He did have a promise, though.

"I had no answer for him except, 'I'll make it right. I'll be locked in,'" Green remembers.

Not all was bad. DeMarco hadn't reached the end of his playlist quite yet. He told Green to slow down, good news was on the way.

They pressed play in the fourth quarter and DeMarco's messaging changed tones. Green was engaged throughout the Warriors' comeback attempt. He blocked two shots and frustrated Anthony Davis, who scored 30 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, but scored just two points in the fourth on 1-of-5 shooting.

In 8:47 of work in the period, Green's plus/minus was a plus-3. It was a minus-11 in the first three quarters.

Later Tuesday night once the Warriors' Game 1 loss settled in, Green on his own podcast said "I played like s--t." He was whistled for three fouls in the first 16 minutes and let it take him out of his game, finishing with only four rebounds. Watching the film with DeMarco on Wednesday, Green admitted he was indecisive and out of sorts.

What DeMarco said next had Green geeked thinking back on it.

"He's like, 'Trust your instinct, trust your gut. You know what the f--k to do. Lock in.' And it was enough for me to hear," Green said.

This season is DeMarco's second as an assistant coach and 11th in the organization. Before games, he can be seen working with Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole in warmups. But he isn't as recognizable to the outside as some other Warriors assistants.

Kenny Atkinson was the Brooklyn Nets head coach for four seasons and always is in coach rumors, including for current head coach vacancies. Ron Adams still holds name and face recognition. Plenty has been said about Jama Mahlalela and Dejan Milojevic, and everyone sees Bruce Fraser taking Steph Curry through his famed pregame routine.

None of that matters to the players. DeMarco earned Green's trust and respect from the jump. Why? He isn't afraid.

Whether it's Steph, Klay or Draymond, Ty Jerome, Moses Moody or Patrick Baldwin Jr., Green knows DeMarco isn't going to sugarcoat a player. He's going to keep it real, no matter the status. That's an invaluable trait that isn't always there.

"His voice is huge," Green said. "His voice is huge on this coaching staff. Chris DeMarco is one of those guys that's not afraid to hear his own voice, that's going to have those tough-ass conversations. He's not afraid to challenge anyone. And I think that's a special thing.

"At times you get in these locker rooms and you have stars and coaches won't always challenge. Chris DeMarco will challenge anybody, from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, myself, Steve [Kerr]. He'll challenge anyone. He's not afraid to hear his voice and he's not afraid to have tough conversations. He's not afraid of confrontation.

"I think for us, having him here has always been a special thing, he's a special weapon for us."

Now 37 years old, DeMarco played Division-II college basketball 20 miles from Chase Center at Dominican University. Since joining the Warriors prior to the 2012-13 season, DeMarco has climbed the coaching ranks one step at a time. He started as a video intern and was promoted to assistant video coordinator, where he then moved to advanced scout/video scout and then assistant coach/director of player development ahead of his current role.

The Bahamas National Team named him their head coach in June 2019.

DeMarco's résumé is the kind that naturally resonates with Green. It's a hard one not to appreciate. He admires the grind, he sees the work that has been put into DeMarco's craft.

With Mike Brown in Sacramento, Green knew he would be missed but was confident in the Warriors' coaching staff to make up for the loss in the Xs and Os scheme of it all. Where he knew Brown's absence would be felt most was his voice. You can't miss it.

Draymond's happy DeMarco is fearless in using his, too.

"He carries that same underdog mindset as a coach," Draymond said. "And I think, like I said for him, No. 1, he's smarter than s--t. I don't think people realize how smart he is. He watches a ton of film, and how much we rely on his expertise.

"Not only do we rely on his expertise, but we rely on his dog mentality and I think that's been a big key for us, especially when losing Mike Brown, just having someone that kind of has that same mindset. Oh, he's huge for us."

Green in Game 2 against the Lakers played 28 minutes and was a plus-15. He was an assist shy of a triple-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds. His one steal was off Davis trying to back him down.

Davis, who this time was guarded by Green from the start, was a minus-22 with 11 points, seven rebounds and four turnovers.

DeMarco called it. Draymond locked in, he knew what the f--k to do.

