Why the Chiefs are wise to balk at Orlando Brown’s contract request

After their piecemeal offensive line was demolished in Super Bowl LV at the pleasure of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs did something unusual in the 2021 offseason: They put five new starters on that line, and for the most part, it worked. The biggest move was replacing left tackle Eric Fisher with Orlando Brown Jr., acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs traded their 2021 first-round pick (No. 31 overall), their 2021 third-round pick (No. 94), their 2021 fourth-round pick (No. 136), and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for Brown, Baltimore’s 2021 second-round pick (No. 58 overall), and a 2022 sixth-round pick..

Brown switched from the right to the left side in Week 8 of the 2020 season after starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley was lost for the remainder of the season due to a broken ankle. Brown was known more as a right-side mauler, but he more than held his own on Lamar Jackson’s blind side, allowing no sacks, one quarterback hit, and 16 quarterback pressures on the left side from Week 8 through the Ravens’ divisional-round loss to the Bills, per Pro Football Focus.

In his first season with the Chiefs, things were less definite. Brown allowed six sacks, 13 quarterback hits, and 26 quarterback hurries on 916 pass-blocking reps defending Patrick Mahomes’ blind side. Not horrible numbers, but not what you want when you’re making it clear that you want to be one of the NFL’s highest-paid players at your position.

That is clearly where Brown sees himself. The Chiefs? Well, they might not be as sure.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown are not close on a long-term deal with under three days left to do one. If no deal is reached before Friday, I wouldn’t expect Brown for the start of training camp and Week 1 isn’t a certainty, either. pic.twitter.com/XNT6CAwYKF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 12, 2022

“He and his representation have spoken to the Chiefs in recent days regarding a potential contract extension, which must be done before Friday, otherwise he can only play on the one-year franchise tender,” Garafolo said, via Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. “I spoke to Jammal Brown, the former NFL offensive tackle who is serving as a mentor for Orlando, and he said that the sides are nowhere close on a deal and that they’re not just going to, ‘Do a deal just to do a deal.’ Jammal Brown did not get into specifics, but my understanding is the offer to Orlando Brown, who wants to be paid at the top of the left tackle market, which is $23 million per year, are more in line with the top of the right tackle market. Brown moved from the right side to the left side, he wanted to make that move, which is why he was traded from Baltimore to Kansas City. So you could imagine how that is sitting with him.”

How that is sitting with him regardless, there are reasons the Chiefs would be wise to take a flier on a massive new contract for Brown. Right now, they have him on the franchise tag, which guarantees him $16,662 million in 2022, and makes him the ninth-highest paid left tackle in the NFL this year on a per-year salary basis. Brown may want something more like the six-year, $138.06 million contract the San Francisco 49ers gave to Trent Williams in March, but Williams is the NFL’s best at his position — of that there is no doubt.

As for Brown’s prospects? Let’s just say that the news of Brown’s contractual dissatisfaction came across the wire as I was finishing up my list of the top 12 offensive tackles in the NFL today (both right and left, which will publish on Friday), and Brown didn’t make the cut. Honorable mention, yes. One of the NFL’s best tackles? That’s a tough argument to make.

If Brown wants that kind of money, he may be best-served to play on the tag in 2022, take his game to a different level, and cash in like crazy when the league year turns to 2023. Right now, there are too many question marks, and here’s how that looks.

Losing late in the down.

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

When you’re evaluating a tackle who allowed six sacks last season, you obviously want to look at each of those sacks, and what they mean. In Brown’s case, he’s generally been more of a power blocker than an agile guy who will defeat edge defenders through the entire rep, and this played to type in 2021. All six of Brown’s allowed sacks came late in the down, because he wasn’t able to match those edge-rushers through the arc.

On this sack allowed to Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson in the AFC Championship game, Brown is too tentative with his hands, which negates his ability to turn with Hendrickson as he moves to Mahomes. That’s where Hendrickson gains the advantage with his speed to the pocket.

The sack given up to Bud Dupree shows similar issues.

Put simply, you can’t give a tackle market-setting money when these issues show up over and over again, and I’m pretty sure the Chiefs are aware of that.

Winning as a run-blocker... at times.

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

If Brown, at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds (conservatively), isn’t one of the most agile pass-protectors in the league (which he isn’t), he’d better be a killer when it’s time to block with power and seal the edge in the run game. Brown projects better here, through the Chiefs obviously don’t lead with their run game in any capacity. On runs to Brown’s gaps, per Sports Info Solutions, Chiefs rushers gained 411 yards and 246 yards before contact on 87 designed runs. The Chiefs had an EPA per attempt of -0.03 when running to Brown’s gaps, which ranked 28th among left tackles with at least 50 designed run attempts to those gaps. His Positive Play Rate of .05 ranked 17th.

A lot of the Chiefs’ outside runs were sweeps to receivers, and on this 18-yard Tyreek Hill run against the Titans, you can see how Brown gets up to the third level to target and open holes downfield. Cornerback Dane Cruikshank, at 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds, is obviously not going to win this battle.

But on this Hardman run against the Bills in that historically great divisional round win, you can see Brown a bit betwixt and between when it’s time to lay the wood on linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Brown isn’t always exact with his targeting, even when he’s quick to the second and third levels.

How Brown can secure the bag.

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Brown was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2018 draft, and 2021 was his first full season at left tackle. So, that’s a bit of an adjustment. It’s possible that his late in the down problems as a pass-protector can be solved with time and coaching, and the Chiefs certainly have the coaches to do it — starting with Andy Reid, who’s one of the smartest line guys of his era. Brown has shown ability as a pass-blocker when things are in front of him, and it’s not like matching the NFL’s best edge-rushers through the arc is the easiest thing to do.

With a player of Brown’s size, you do not automatically expect the same level of agility you’d get from a guy weighing 30-40 pounds less, and perhaps standing an inch or two shorter. Most of the tackles with Brown’s size profile throughout NFL history (and there aren’t many) project more as power players than true shutdown pass-protectors. Bryant McKinnie (6-foot-8, 360) was a dominant player at times for the Vikings from 2002 through 2010, but he also had his share of seasons in which the sacks allowed veered too close to double digits. Trent Brown (also 6-foot-8, 360) has been more of a right-side power blocker in an ideal sense.

If Brown is more aggressive with his hands through the rep, and he’s able to keep eclipsing opposing defenders with his rare dimensions, that would be an upgrade. Similarly, if he is able to match his athleticism as a run-blocker with a bit more exactitude when it’s time to just bury his opponent, that would go a long way to helping Brown live in the tier he would prefer.

Right now, Orlando Brown Jr. is an above-average left tackle with the potential to be dominant at times. It will be up to him in 2022 to bridge the gap more often. Then, it will be up to the Chiefs (or some other team) to show him all the money he wants. If the gap isn’t bridged, perception vs. reality could be uncomfortable in Brown’s future.

