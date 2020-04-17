Why Travis Kelce predicts Chiefs vs. 49ers rematch in 2021 Super Bowl

The 49ers held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV. If not for a legendary comeback led by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco, not Kansas City, likely would be the reigning Super Bowl champion.

Alas, the 49ers let the grand opportunity slip through their fingers two months ago. However, it doesn't have to be the last one they get, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn't believe it will be.

In fact, he sees a Super Bowl rematch coming in 2021.

"I honestly think it will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV [next year]."



"Obviously, we haven't seen the draft," Kelce said Thursday on ESPN's "First Take." "We haven't seen a full offseason of free agency, so you don't know who's going to end up where. But I honestly think it'll be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

"I think the San Francisco 49ers are one heck of a team. They're very, very well-coached. Very disciplined in who they are, and obviously, they're very talented in who they are."

Kelce caught all six passes thrown his way in the Super Bowl for 43 yards, and he scored the first of Kansas City's three fourth-quarter touchdowns in the come-from-behind victory. He's not the only one expecting a rematch, as almost all betting outlets have the Chiefs and the 49ers as favorites to come out of their respective conferences.

The Chiefs are +280 on BetMGM to win the AFC, with the Ravens (+325) appearing to be their only true threat in the conference. The 49ers, meanwhile, are +400 to repeat as NFC champions, followed by the Saints (+600) and three other teams (+800).

As for the winner of Super Bowl LV, Kansas City has the best odds in the NFL (+600), per BetMGM, followed closely by the Ravens (+700) and the 49ers (+800).

History hasn't been kind to Super Bowl losers in the following season, but Kelce and the betting community expect San Francisco to buck that trend.

