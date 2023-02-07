Here’s why Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes might change his pregame music routine

The weekly routine for quarterbacks before a game is essential to their preparation. The process of relaxing or, in some cases, exciting the mind before action is what many of the best practices consistently do to ensure the best results on the field.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes uses music as a catalyst to get him ready on game days. The league MVP candidate has many favorites that he listens to, but there could be one song from his playlist that doesn’t make the cut before Sunday. The hit song “Dreams and Nightmares” from Philadelphia native Meek Mill might be on the chopping block before the Super Bowl, according to Mahomes as he fielded media questions on Monday.

“I used to listen to dreams and nightmares. I don’t know if I can listen to that this week, so I might throw on…I don’t know what I’m throwing on this week. I’ll get back to you,” said Mahomes, “Because I’m about to find some new music. I’m a big Meek Mill fan, but I’m gonna have to throw that music down for at least this week at least.”

The Philadelphia Eagles will garner more appreciation for the song due to its hometown roots. Mahomes commented on being excited that music superstar Rihanna will return to the stage as the halftime show headliner.

“I mean, Rihanna is gonna be great, so I’m perfectly (fine) with Rihanna doing it,” said Mahomes. “I’m not gonna be able to watch it, but a lot of my family members are super excited for Rihanna to go out there, and I think they were more excited for that and then then the Superbowl for a couple of them, so it’ll be a great show.”

Story continues

Music and sports continue to blend seamlessly, especially for massive events such as the Super Bowl. Chiefs fans hope the possible omission of a song won’t affect Mahomes’ rhythm on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire