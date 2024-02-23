Why Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo just had to talk to Brock Purdy after the Super Bowl

After initially praising Brock Purdy in the postgame press conference after the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has continued to show respect for the San Francisco 49ers’ young passer.

In a recent interview on “The Season” with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, the Chiefs defensive coordinator revealed he reached out to get Purdy’s phone number to text him after the Super Bowl.

I just wanted to tell him how much respect I had for him and what a terrific game he played. He’s such a quality guy, strong Christian man and I respect all of that. and I’m happy for all his success. I’m glad he didn’t have quite the real good game.

“I'll be honest with you. I just texted Brock [Purdy] the other day. I tried to track down his number. I just wanted to tell him how much respect I have for him. What a terrific game he played. He’s such a quality guy, strong Christian man, and I respect him.” – Steve Spagnoulo pic.twitter.com/1WetUXYJGP — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 23, 2024

In the 49ers’ loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Purdy threw for 255 yards on 23-of-38 passing with a touchdown pass. Purdy posted an 89.3 passer rating and 69.8 QBR in his first appearance in the Super Bowl.

