Here’s why Chiefs coach Andy Reid started rookie RB Isiah Pacheco vs. 49ers

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco made his first start in the Chiefs’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The reason for that? Coach Andy Reid said he and his staff were looking for a way to ensure that Pacheco received more opportunities.

“I thought that that was a way of getting him more than 10 reps that we got him the last time,” Reid said. “And the way that it worked out, I knew that 25 (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) would get enough reps, I knew 1 (Jerick McKinnon) would get enough reps.

“I was trying to figure out a way ... E.B. (offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy) and I sat down and hammered this out, and (running backs coach) Greg (Lewis): ‘How can we get him more than 10 reps in a game and feel good about it?’”

Pacheco’s snap count did increase against San Francisco in the Chiefs’ 44-23 victory. He was in for a season-high 19 snaps — 30% of the team’s offensive total — which was almost double the plays he had the previous week against Buffalo (10).

The running back production remained spread among three players in the Chiefs’ backfield: Pacheco, a seventh-round draft pick out of Rutgers, led the team with eight carries for 43 yards; Edwards-Helaire had six rushes for 32 yards and a touchdown; and McKinnon added two carries for 12 yards.

“I think the way it worked out, it worked out well for all three of them,” Reid said. “Going forward here, we’ll just see, though. But they all had certain plays that they were running.”

Receiver Mecole Hardman was also a factor in the ground game against San Francisco, contributing two carries for 28 yards with two touchdowns.

On Monday, Reid said the team’s plan included keeping all three of its backs involved with plays designed for their respective strengths.

As far as a starter for Sunday night’s home game against the Tennessee Titans, and beyond?

Reid didn’t commit to a permanent answer for that.

“It’s kind of what number is up first, as far as that goes,” Reid said.