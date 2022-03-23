Why the Chiefs cannot replace the irreplaceable Tyreek Hill

Just when you thought the NFL’s new league year was about as weird as we could tolerate, a blockbuster bit of news came out of Kansas City. Per multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs and receiver Tyreek Hill have come to an impasse in contract negotiations, and the team has allowed Hill and agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade.

From there, things escalated very, very quickly. The Miami Dolphins gave up quite a haul for Hill: a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), a 2022 second-round pick (No. 50) and fourth-round pick, and fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft. In addition, the Dolphins have already agreed to terms with Hill on a new four-year, $120 million contract extension, with $72.2 million guaranteed.

You can imagine the Arrowhead faithful hyperventilating at the thought of Hill wearing another uniform, and there’s good reason for that. Hill was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft due to multiple off-field issues, but as an NFL player, he’s been about as valuable at his position as they come. Since his rookie season, Hill ranks eighth in the NFL in receptions (479), seventh in yards (6,630), and third in touchdowns.

There’s also this, which further explains Miami’s eagerness to get this done.

Over the last 5 seasons, Tyreek Hill has 26 Rec TD on passes thrown 20+ yards downfield. That's 10 more than the next-closest player (Mike Evans) and 4 more than the Dolphins have as an entire team in that time. pic.twitter.com/VOiqjnCRuv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 23, 2022

More than that, there’s the stuff that shows up on tape that reveals Hill’s value to the Chiefs beyond boilerplate stats. Last season, per Sports Info Solutions, Patrick Mahomes faced by fa the most dropbacks against two-deep coverage (389; Matthew Stafford was second with 311), and a primary reason is that if you present a single-high look to a receiver of Hill’s explosive tendencies all over the field, you are just begging for a house call. Hill irrevocably alters the geometry of his team’s passing game, and that’s a rare trait in any era. In this era, it’s more valuable than ever.

Hill thrived in the constraints constructed to at least limit the damage he can do to a defense, catching 56 passes on 78 targets against two-deep coverage for 720 yards, 454 air yards, 266 yards after the catch, and two touchdowns.

Last season, per Pro Football Focus, Hill caught 11 passes of 20 or more air yards on 28 targets for 398 yards and three touchdowns in an offense that became more and more reductive as head coach Andy Reid and his staff tried to get Patrick Mahomes’ more rogue tendencies under control. He is by far the Chiefs’ most prolific deep receiver — Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle combined for 13 deep catches and one deep touchdown last season.

But it’s not just that — it’s what Hill does after the catch that makes him such a major problem. You can also see how defenses react to his pre-snap movement as another indicator of how much he’s feared around the league. Hill’s 2.006 intended air yards and 585 yards after the catch in 2021 tell both sides of the same story.

What is that story? Without Tyreek Hill, Kansas City’s offense will be fundamentally different — and inarguably inferior — in a big hurry. And the film illustrates that quite perfectly.

Strap in, kids — we’re about to go on the hayride that is Tyreek Hill All-22.

With or without you...

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

As you might expect, Kansas City’s offensive efficiency took a serious dive when Hill wasn’t on the field in 2021. Hill was on the field for 573 designed passing snaps, and off the field for 127 of them. The Chiefs’ overall Offensive EPA dropped from 0.1 to 0.03 when he was off the field. and their Passing EPA went from 0.15 0.08. Mahomes’ yards per attempt dropped a full yard from 7.6 to 6.6, the touchdown percentage went from 5.8 to 4.4, and Kansas City’s yards per target went from 8.1 to 7.0.

Now, let’s get to the tape to discover why this is.

Killing defenses with crossers.

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Hill caught 13 of 15 targets on routes categorized as drag routes, and on this touchdown against the Bengals in the AFC Championship game displayed, it’s just no fun to try and follow Hill when he’s running through your defense at any level. This is the true danger of Hill — he’s almost more lethal side-to-side than in a straight line. Especially with a quarterback like Mahomes, who has perfected his own version of the scramble drill. In today’s NFL, it’s the second-reaction stuff you really have to worry about, and Hill makes covering that just about impossible.

There's no margin for error when covering Hill deep.

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Throw out the stats when it comes to Hill as a deep receiver — it’s more about what he does to coverage as a deep receiver than this or that number of catches and touchdowns. With all due respect to these two fine gentlemen, you are not going to get this out of Mecole Hardman or Byron Pringle. The recently-acquired JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t that guy, either.

As a straight-line weapon, nobody in the NFL is in Hill’s class, and if you’re a fraction of a step late (especially without bracket help up top), film day is not going to be pleasant for you. You can’t even blame Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton here — all you can do is what Sutton did. Shrug your shoulders and move to the next drive.

Creating anarchy in space.

Tyreek Hill

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

However Hill gets the ball in his hands, and wherever it happens on the field, there is an explosive play just about to happen.

Tua is going to love Hill, who else can do this?pic.twitter.com/PF9nMPcHPo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 23, 2022

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who worked with Kyle Shanahan at four different stops in the last decade of his career, has certainly estimated what Hill can be as a Deebo Samuel-style runner on jets and sweeps and motions. This 33-yard run against the Cowboys in Week 12 certainly emphasizes the point.

Where do the Chiefs go from here?

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Going back to his prime years as the Eagles’ head coach, Andy Reid has preferred a West Coast passing offense with a specific speed threat at receiver. Not just a guy who could get open deep, but a guy who could turn any little thing into a series of explosions. This was the case with DeSean Jackson for years; Hill simply amplified the song that had already been played.

So, the Chiefs need a new player like that. What they have in their favor is that this is a seriously deep receiver class, and the Chiefs have the picks to get aggressive and move up if they have a specific player in mind. Two specific players come to my mind right away. There’s Ohio State’s Chris Olave, quite an estimable speed threat himself — last season, Olave caught 10 passes of 20 or more air yards on 24 targets for 354 yards and seven touchdowns. Olave is more like a faster version of Cooper Kupp in his nuanced route awareness, but he could certainly be a nice fit in what Reid likes to do.

Still, there’s no replacing Tyreek Hill in the Chiefs’ offense. Reid and Mahomes are well aware of this, and it’s on Kansas City’s front office to spin this deal into an opportunity as opposed to a fatal liability.

