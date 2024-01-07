Why Chidozie Nwankwo, the 'Block Bully', will make 'an instant impact' for Colorado

Houston defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo (10) celebrates with Jamaree Caldwell (93) after a stop during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Colorado football was plagued by its inability to stop the run in 2023.

The Buffaloes' defense allowed 176.4 rushing yards per game, which ranked 107th out of 130 FBS teams and second worst in the Pac-12. Opponents averaged 4.69 yards per attempt and six teams (TCU, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona and Utah) rushed for at least 200 yards against Colorado last season.

That's why Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his recruiting staff have made it a priority to improve the Buffaloes' front seven through the transfer portal.

Additions in the form of Florida State transfer DJ Lundy, Pitt transfer Samuel Okunlola, LSU transfer Quency Wiggins and others should improve Colorado's run defense, but Houston transfer defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo might end up being the biggest piece of the puzzle.

"I think he's gonna be an instant impact," said Houston assistant defensive line coach Nathon Trawick, who coached Nwankwo in 2023. "You're talking about a guy who's played four years and been extremely durable. He's a nose tackle who's in extremely great shape and when he plays there (Colorado), he's going to be able to play 40, 50 snaps a game. That's the type of shape he's in.

"There's not a lot of defensive tackles in the country who can be an every-down player and play that many snaps. You're getting a guy who is well conditioned, who is gonna stop the run and is gonna be a problem when he's getting 1-on-1 blocks."

That description should be music to the ears of Colorado football fans who watched the Buffaloes get dominated at the line of scrimmage down the stretch last season.

Nwankwo has proven his durability by playing in 40 games (33 starts) for Houston over the last four seasons. During that span, the 5-foot-11, 290-pound DL racked up 94 tackles (13 tackles for a loss) and five sacks. He had a career-high five tackles for loss in 2023.

A former high school state champion wrestler, Nwankwo uses his natural leverage, size and power to be an immovable object at the point of attack. The Houston transfer has paired all the physical tools needed to be an interior disruptor with the high football IQ of an experienced FBS starter.

"He's got incredible athleticism for his size, and he gets after it, man," Trawick said. "But the biggest thing about him is his IQ. He's a four-year starter, obviously, but he's just a smart football player. Working with him over the course of this year, he understands the game, and out of all the interior defensive linemen I've worked with, he understands the bigger picture.

"It's formations, he can ID what plays they're going to run, whether it's counter, power or a quick set. He can really identify that and play fast. He can really cheat some blocks because he already knows what type of play it is and what type of block it is."

Nwankwo's penchant for shedding blocks has earned him a nickname: "Block Bully." It's a fitting nickname that his father helped him come up with, and one he wears on a chain around his neck.

It's also an alter ego, if you will, that Nwankwo has earned.

"He's really the 'Block Bully,' so offensive linemen are scared of him," Trawick said playfully. "There's guys on our team that's like, 'yeah, he's not the guy to mess with.' The name is as advertised. He likes eating up blocks and he likes destroying blocks.

"He definitely lives by that, but here's the thing: He's a great dude, man. He's polite, he works hard, he's early to everything and he's not an issue off the field. He's the type of man who's easy to coach. All he's going to do is show up, ask questions and be where he needs to be. He's a professional at his age."

Nwankwo will be joined in Boulder by a former Houston teammate, transfer offensive lineman Tyler Johnson, who Trawick described as "an anchor for us on the offensive line last year."

"He's a big, physical, freak athlete," Trawick said of Johnson, who has allowed just two sacks across 890 career pass block snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. "You're gonna get a guy who, especially for Shedeur (Sanders), is a solid pass protector. Honestly, he can probably play a little bit of tackle as well. He'll be a good fit whether it's at tackle or guard."

Colorado is headed to the Big 12 in 2024, and also working in Nwankwo's (and Johnson's) favor is his familiarity with the conference. The "Block Bully" has experience playing against nearly half of the Buffaloes' 2024 opponents: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech.

Nwankwo's high football IQ and elite physical traits should help Colorado's run defense improve drastically from Day 1. The Buffaloes' on-field success in 2024 may depend on it.

"I think he'll be an instant splash at Colorado and then also, he knows the conference now, he's played in the Big 12, so I think he's gonna be an instant impact for guys up front," Trawick said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Why Chidozie Nwankwo will make 'instant impact' for Colorado football