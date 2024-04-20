Why Chicago and the Chicago Bears appeal to potential No. 1 pick Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are most likely selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams acknowledges this, too.

On The Pivot Podcast, with former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark, Williams talked about the idea of playing in Chicago.

The idea of playing, and winning football games, in Chicago appeals to Williams.

"I want a place that loves ball," Williams said. "That's all I've heard about Chicago so far, which it's exciting for me because L.A. was great. But, I mean, it probably has double-digits of teams here. It's a big pool. So you have to be winning championships, you have to be playoffs every year to have the fans and things show up."

The Bears have brought Williams in for a top 30 visit. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have been there to see Williams at the NFL Combine and USC's Pro Day, too.

Over the course of the last month, the idea of Chicago Bears football and the city of Chicago is something he's anticipating embracing.

"Chicago is a place where I've heard they love ball, which is really exciting for me," Williams said. "It's something that I'm looking forward to."

Williams' football career has taken him from the highest high school football stages in Maryland, to Norman Stadium and the Big 12 at Oklahoma to the bright lights of USC.

The idea of playing at the next level excites Williams, especially after it became clear the Bears were focusing on their next quarterback.

Williams mentioned a shift when the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March.

"It's like, whelp," Williams said. "We know where their mind and heart is at."

It's clear the Bears are in on a quarterback. It stands reason to believe that quarterback will be Williams.

What could make Bears fans appreciate Williams' competitive fire, is what he wants to be in the NFL. He wants to be in one place, he wants to win and he wants to chase Tom Brady's NFL-precord seven Super Bowl rings.

"L.A. was great," Williams said on the Pivot Podcast. "I want to play at one place for 20 years and chase one guy, No. 12."