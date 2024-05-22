Why the Chicago Bulls will not be able to trade Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls are now (finally, thank goodness) in the middle of a rebuild that will see them have to trade away some of their older veterans. This likely means that the Bulls’ front office will need to get off of the contracts of star combo guard Zach LaVine, injured floor general Lonzo Ball, and aging big man Nikola Vucevic.

And odd as it might sound, Chicago might have the hardest time getting off of Vooch’s deal given the years and his current, not ideal level of play. With Ball an expiring contract and LaVine still a solid player even at his high price point, Vucevic may be the toughest deal to move to another ball club’s cap sheet this offseason.

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel took a closer look at how hard it might be to trade away the Chicago big man on a recent episode.

Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire