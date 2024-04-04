Why Chicago’s Alex Caruso is a clear-cut 2024 NBA First Team All-Defensive player

It was no accident that there was so much interest around the NBA ahead of the league’s 2024 trade deadline for the services of veteran Chicago Bulls 3-and-D wing Alex Caruso. The Bulls shooting guard is Chicago’s Alex Caruso is a clear-cut 2024 NBA First Team All-Defensive player who can change the fortunes of the team he plays for with his lockdown defense and sharpshooting on the other end of the court.

But will the Chicago guard get his just desserts from the voters? Or will the stiff competition push him out of the picture for the full-season defensive honor to the Second Team All-Defensive team?

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, recently took some time to talk about Caruso’s amazing season on the defensive end of things on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about Caruso’s clamps in 2023-24.

