Why Chelsea fans should take insider’s words about striker bid very seriously after recent events

It’s the time of year where transfer rumours are at their peak, with new ideas popping up every day. So we weren’t inclined to take yesterday morning’s chatter about Julian Alvarez too seriously.

At this stage of the summer, journalists are happy to just connect any player who may be likely to move on with any club who may want to buy. And given how much money Chelsea have spent in the last couple of years, we tend to be thrown in to any story just for a bit of juice.

But as the day wore on more details started to came out, and it was notable that in the evening Argentine journalist Gaston Edul of TyC Sports added his comments. He is the man who revealed the news about Enzo Fernandez’ hernia surgery and more recently, the decision not to allow the midfielder to go to the Olympics.

We’ve learned to take what he says on the subject of events in Argentina very seriously, so his comments on Alvarez are worth noting: he said that we’re going to make a proposal in the “next few days,” for the striker, who wants more playing time and likes the idea of playing with his good friend and international teammate Enzo.

🚨🇦🇷 Chelsea will make a proposal for Julián Álvarez in the next few days. Still stressing on the fact that Manchester City are not willing to sell so will demand a crazy fee if the foward insist on leaving🔵. (@gastonedul) #CFC



A deal that could be hard to pull off

There would still be a long way to go for Chelsea to sign the Man City star of course. They’re under no pressure to let him go, even if his ideal situation is to play more, and even if Chelsea like the look of him.

But there’s potentially a deal to be done here – especially if City don’t really see us as a direct threat for the title next season. As for whether Alvarez is the right player for us – that’s a different question.