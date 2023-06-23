Why Chase Elliott is glad Nashville is a night race and favors later NASCAR Cup starting times

LEBANON – It's no secret Chase Elliott, the reigning Ally 400 champion, prefers racing under the lights.

On Friday, Elliott recounted his experience at last year's Nashville Superspeedway Cup Series race and continued to advocate for the night races to be scheduled more regularly.

"There is a place for Sunday afternoon races, but I think night races are a better experience," Elliott said.

This year's Ally 400 starts at 6 p.m. Sunday and is the first scheduled night NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. The race is sold out.

Of course, the defending champion could have good reason to endorse night races. Elliott scored an impressive comeback at night after a rough start in last year's Cup race at the superspeedway. A rain delay quickly turned the afternoon event into a night race. Elliott noted that he's never experienced a turnaround of that level.

But the fan experience is what Elliott chose to emphasize when he called for more night races.

"This time of year is hot for the drivers it is what it is ... but for the people sitting the grandstands its 95 degrees here in the summer ... there's no reason to be roasting on Sunday afternoon when a facility has lights," Elliott said.

Elliott made more arguments in favor of night race scheduling, mentioning how the end of the NBA season allows for more night coverage and how the baseball season shouldn't deter from NASCAR coverage. "From a TV standpoint, I don't think there's any excuse for that," Elliott said.

"We'd love to see these events be on Saturday nights instead of Sunday nights for people that have to go to work on Monday morning, but I just don't see any reason why we shouldn't have more night races during these months where it's so hot for the spectators."

Elliott is looking to rebound on Sunday after enduring a shaky start to the 2023 season. He began the year with a 38th place finish in the Daytona 500 before missing six weeks with leg injury he suffered in a snowboarding accident. Most recently, Elliott was suspended for a race crashing into opposing driver Denny Hamlin. Elliott has denied it was intentional.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Chase Elliott news at Nashville: NASCAR driver wants more night races