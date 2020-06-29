Why is Chase Daniel trending on Twitter?

Why on Earth is Chase Daniel trending on Twitter?

What did he do?

It's actually because of what he hasn't done.

Daniel, the one-time Eagles backup quarterback best-known for earning a fortune for doing nothing, has replaced his former Eagles teammate Sam Bradford as the poster child for overpaid quarterbacks.

And when free agent QB Cam Newton agreed to a bargain-basement deal with the Patriots on Sunday, following a similar bargain-basement deal that Jameis Winston signed with the Saints in April, the spotlight once again shined on Daniel and his knack for getting paid enormous piles of money for doing just about nothing.

It looks like this all began with this tweet from Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe, which was liked nearly 20,000 times as of noon Monday:

Chase Daniel is being paid more than Jameis Winston and Cam Newton COMBINED. — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) June 29, 2020

The Patriots signed Newton to a bargain-basement contract reportedly worth minimum wage - which for him would be $1.05 million - with incentives that could bring the total value up to about $7.5 million.

Richard Sherman was among those outraged by the deal:

How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting https://t.co/eZycGL8qkZ — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 29, 2020

Newton's contract is believed to be similar to the one Jameis Winston signed with the Saints.

Winston's contract was reported in April as a one-year deal with a base salary of $952,000 with incentives that could raise the value to $3.4 million.

Daniel?

The 33-year-old - who has won two games in his career - signed a three-year, $13.05 million deal with the Lions in March.

Daniel is guaranteed $3.5 million this year - more than Winston and Newton combined.

Career touchdown passes:

Newton: 182

Winston: 121

Daniel: 7







The Lions are Daniel's sixth NFL team. According to Spotrac, he's earned $35,685,039 so far in his NFL career.

That's about $5.1 million per touchdown.

Daniel earned $11.1 million from the Eagles in 2016 and 2017. He threw one pass, a 16-yard completion to Ryan Mathews.

He's 2-3 in five career starts.

The 26-year-old Winston, a Pro Bowler in 2015, led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last year and threw 33 touchdowns. He also had 30 interceptions.

The 31-year-old Newton, a three-time Pro Bowler, led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015 and was 68-55-1 in nine years with the Panthers.

According to Spotrac, Daniel has earned $2,330,192 from the Saints, $10 million from the Chiefs, $11.1 million from the Eagles, $10,004,847 from the Bears and $2.25 million from the Lions.

Daniel has a long way to go before catching Bradford.

According to Spotrac, Bradford earned $130,022,863, including just under $24 million from the Eagles. Bradford, who is no longer in the league, had a career record 14 games under .500, never had a winning record, never reached the playoffs and never made a Pro Bowl.

