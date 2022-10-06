Why Charlotte's Terry Rozier tops list of fantasy draft sleepers
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dan Titus offers three basketball draft sleepers to target ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dan Titus offers three basketball draft sleepers to target ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Fantasy basketball drafts are about risk vs. reward. See which four players Mike Barner views as too risky, including Draymond Green.
The fantasy basketball draft season is picking up in earnest. Nick Whalen makes the case against the current top 10 picks in Yahoo leagues.
Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports fantasy expert Matt Harmon discuss Austin's big fantasy day and talk with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.
In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Frank Schwab debate if Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller can be trusted to produce for fantasy managers going forward after his disappointing start to 2022.
The Bengals will have 85 on the field for primetime against the Ravens.
Here are three causes for concern ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Gisele Bündchen has entered the chat.
Donte DiVincenzo envisioned a long tenure with the Sacramento Kings after getting traded there last season.
"Yesterday wasn't a good moment."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to multiple injuries
Mac McClung was released by the Warriors on Monday -- and it wasnt a decision the team took lightly.
Hair today, gone tomorrow. Jimmy Butler says you better get used to it, now that his braids are gone. “For one, there’s some culture in there,” Butler interjected after the Miami Heat’s Thursday shootaround at Baruch College. “They’re not braids, they’re dreads.” Duly noted. And duly gone. “I can play with them in,” Butler said when asked about removing the extensions ahead of the preseason, ...
Nick Bosa says his philosophy is to "just keep going' after plays on which the 49ers' edge rusher believes he gets held.
Speaking with reporters after Wednesday's practice, Moses Moody explained how Steph Curry's work ethic is still second to none.
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
Didn't expect to see this coming today...
A fan who was tackled by the Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley after running onto the field during Monday's game reportedly has filed a police report.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
So who fills in for Lacey upon his sudden departure?
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 6 highlighted by Tennessee at LSU, Utah at UCLA, and TCU at Kansas