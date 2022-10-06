Why Charlotte's Terry Rozier tops list of fantasy draft sleepers

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hair today, gone tomorrow. Jimmy Butler says you better get used to it, now that his braids are gone. “For one, there’s some culture in there,” Butler interjected after the Miami Heat’s Thursday shootaround at Baruch College. “They’re not braids, they’re dreads.” Duly noted. And duly gone. “I can play with them in,” Butler said when asked about removing the extensions ahead of the preseason, ...