Why Charlotte Hornets’ James Borrego no longer ‘driven’ by last season’s prime agenda

Unlike last season, Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego won’t default to giving youth the nod in all close playing-time decisions.

Going into the 2019-20 season, Borrego told the Observer he’d lean toward young guys over veterans in close calls. He did just that, devoting nearly 50% of the playing time to six guys in their first or second NBA seasons.

Borrego said Saturday he still views the Hornets in a development stage. However, the additions of free agent Gordon Hayward and high-pick rookie LaMelo Ball have upped the talent base, and youth will no longer automatically get preference for minutes.

“This year is going to be about, ‘You earn your time, whether you’re a young guy or a veteran,’” Borrego said Saturday, in response to a specific question from the Observer about playing-time mix.

“I want to continue to get our (young) guys better, but I’m not driven by that right now,” Borrego added. “I just want to find the best combinations. Overall, I’m going to play anybody who is ready to go on any given night.”

There was a clear youth-movement theme to last season, after Kemba Walker left for the Boston Celtics. Borrego started rookie P.J. Washington at power forward in the season opener and inserted second-year point guard Devonte Graham into the starting lineup 10 games in.

When the season halted March 11, due to the coronavirus pandemic, six first- or second-year players -- Washington, Graham, Miles Bridges, Cody and Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels -- were all in the rotation.

Expensive veterans Nic Batum and Marvin Williams had roles reduced last season. Williams did a buyout in February to join the Milwaukee Bucks, and has since retired. The Hornets waived Batum a week ago to facilitate the Hayward acquisition and he has since signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Borrego said he has mixed and matched player combinations freely the first two practices of training camp, looking for who plays best with each other. Asked if anyone has particularly stood out so far, he listed several candidates.

“I’m really encouraged by the development of Terry (Rozier) and ‘Te (Graham) -- I’ve seen their leadership, they understand our system and they have really grown in their playmaking abilities,” Borrego said.

“Gordon has been a really calming presence for us; just his professionalism,” Borrego said of the 10-season veteran from the Celtics.

Borrego said the creative, daring passes Ball throws has already grabbed attention: “LaMelo? Boy, if you’re not watching him when he has the ball, you better get your eyes up. Because the ball is coming! Get your hands ready, because he is going to find you.”