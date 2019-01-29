Why Charlie Weis thinks Patriots will "stomp" Rams in Super Bowl LIII originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis helped the New England Patriots narrowly defeat the then-St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI as offensive coordinator, but he insists Sunday's Super Bowl LIII rematch will go differently.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

... Because the Patriots will blow them out of the water.

In an interview Tuesday on WEEI's "Mut & Callahan" radio show, Weis gave a bold prediction for Sunday's Patriots-Rams game in Atlanta.

"I think the (Patriots) are going to stomp on them," Weis said, via WEEI.com. "I think the game is going to go one of two ways, and not to be a hypocrite and play both sides of the fence -- I believe the Pats are going to stomp them. That is what I think is going to happen."

Weis may be biased -- he spent over a decade New England's organization and won three Super Bowl titles as offensive coordinator from 2000 to 2004 -- but at least he's consistent. He made a similar bold proclamation Monday on NBC Sports Boston during the "Zolak & Bertrand" radio show.

While Weis is confident in his former team, he does see a path to Los Angeles' success.

"If the Rams can stop the running game, and double (Julian) Edelman, I think they will have a chance," Weis said on WEEI.

Story continues

"They have to do two things: Their front four has to stop the run game. That is the first thing they have to do because the Rams' run defense has basically been non-existent most of the year. They showed up the last couple of weeks because part of what the Patriots are right now is they run the ball very, very efficiently. If you can stop the running game without having to bring extra guys into stop the running game - basically, the outside receivers for the Patriots are nondescript. Not that they don't make any plays, but they are nondescript​.

" ... If you can get into a game where you can stop the running game and try to minimize the damage to Edelman, then you are going to have a chance."

Weis has a point about the running game: The Rams allowed an NFL-worst 5.1 yards per carry during the regular season, while the Patriots have racked up 331 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground through two playoff games. If New England continues that effectiveness Sunday, Weis' prediction may come true.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.