Why Charlie Weis is 'a little stunned' by Tom Brady leaving Patriots

The speculation was out there that Tom Brady could leave the New England Patriots in free agency.

But the quarterback's actual announcement still left many reeling.

Charlie Weis is among those who never thought Brady actually would leave the Patriots after 20 seasons. Joining SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday, the former Patriots offensive coordinator gave his reaction to the news Brady broke on social media that morning.

"I have to tell you, I'm a little stunned."



Even Tom Brady's former offensive coordinator @charlieweissr is shocked the quarterback is leaving New England.#GoPats | #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/MelSBFWJ8k



"I felt that Tommy would finish up in New England," Weis said. "That's what I thought he would do. I knew that he'd get offers for more money from other places, and I knew the dollar figures would be significant -- probably $10 million a year different, at least. But at the end of the day, for both the Patriots and for Tommy, I was hoping it ended (with Brady staying)."

Weis, who won three Super Bowls with Brady in New England from 2000 to 2004, had kept close tabs on Brady as the 42-year-old approached unrestricted free agency.

It appears Weis was right about the money aspect, too: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers both reportedly have offered Brady at least $30 million per year on a new contract, while the Patriots reportedly were unwilling to give Brady more than the $23 million he earned in 2019.

But Weis was wrong in assuming Brady would take another pay cut to finish his career as a Patriot: The six-time Super Bowl champion seems ready for a change of scenery and to start a new chapter in his "football journey."

That fact -- and the reality of Brady being gone -- was what stuck with Weis the most.

"The finality of listening to you read that tweet ... as I'm reading it, I have to tell you I'm a little stunned. I really am. I'm a little stunned."

You'll find plenty of Patriots fans who agree, Charlie.

