Why Chargers safety Derwin James deserves his new, massive contract

There is an old saw about football which holds that “the best ability is availability.”

While some coaches may still adhere to that view, there is perhaps a trait ending in “-ility” that better reflects the view of coaches today.

Versatility.

Bill Belichick, for example, often talks about “the more you can do” as a player. If you can contribute in different roles, including on special teams, you will find a home on an NFL roster.

Think about some of the players that have come through New England, such as players like Troy Brown and Julian Edelman. Receivers that were willing to contribute on special teams, as well as find a home on the defensive side of the ball if necessary. Few Patriots fans can forget the sight of Edelman covering Anquan Boldin on the final drive of an AFC Championship game…

With the news that the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a four-year contract extension with safety Derwin James, making him the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL, the idea of versatility again comes to mind. Take this recent quote from head coach Brandon Staley about what James brings to the Chargers’ defense:

Staley points out the various ways the Chargers use him on the defensive side of the football. He can play from almost any alignment, and in virtually every kind of coverage.

Winning from the slot.

How does that versatility manifest itself? James can play from almost any alignment, and in virtually every kind of coverage. If you need him to play zone, he can do it high or low. If you need him in man on the boundary against receivers, or against tight ends in the slot, he can do that as well.

On this play against the Las Vegas Raiders, James aligns in the slot over tight end Darren Waller, one of the NFL’s toughest matchup nightmares. Waller runs a corner route in the red zone, and James matches him step-for-step:

Matching receivers step for step.

When healthy, James has the athleticism to follow any receiver anywhere on the field, and this interception of Denver’s Drew Lock on a target to receiver Kendall Hinton in Week 12 proves the point. James (No. 33) came down to match Hinton through his route, and once Lock released the ball outside of pressure, the ball was more James’ than it was Hinton’s.

Creating pressure from blitz looks.

James also had 13 total pressures last season, and he can get to the quarterback from any gap. This is an important part of his game. James was far from the only defender to get over on the Bengals’ offensive line last season, but this set of moves would make any edge-rusher happy.

He is the very model of a modern major general.

As we have said, versatility is the most important “-ility” any safety can have in today’s NFL. If you’re just a box safety, or just a deep third guy, unless you’re doing that a future Hall of Fame level, you’d better be able to diversity. James, again when healthy (and again, that’s a big caveat) isn’t just versatile; he’s the rarest of all players at any position. He is the jack of all trades who is also the master of all.

When you have such a player, you do whatever it takes to retain him. That’s why the Chargers did just that with James.

