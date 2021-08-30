Why Chargers should be interested in recently released OT Tyrell Crosby

Heading into the 2021 regular season, one of the biggest concerns for the Chargers is the lack of depth along the line, particularly at the tackle position.

As Los Angeles finalizes the 53-man roster, they are also looking at players that are currently on the market to see if they might be of assistance, and one of them who they could benefit from is Tyrell Crosby.

The Lions released Crosby on Monday. The 25-year old appeared in 38 games, 18 of which he started.

Crosby, a fifth-round pick of the 2018 NFL draft, has taken snaps at both left and right tackle. In three seasons, he has allowed only seven sacks, with his best performance in pass protection coming just last season.

Familiarity is an additional bonus when it comes to potentially bringing in a player, and it just so happens that Crosby protected quarterback Justin Herbert for two seasons at the University of Oregon (2016, 17).

Detroit did waive Crosby with an injury designation, so even if the Bolts want to claim him, the physical would be vital in determining his future with the team.

Nonetheless, Crosby has proven himself in a starting capacity, which means that he would bring plenty of value as a swing tackle.

The Chargers have the thirteenth-highest waiver priority, lessening their chances of grabbing him but the team would be wise to still put a claim in.