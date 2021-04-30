Why Chargers fans should be excited about Rashawn Slater

With the No. 13 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Rashawn Slater.

This was an excellent pickup for the Chargers who were looking to protect last year’s top pick in quarterback Justin Herbert. Slater is a plug-and-play type of prospect and he can come in to help protect their investment for the foreseeable future.

Slater started immediately for the Northwestern Wildcats with 12 starts as a true freshman at right tackle. Overall, he would start 37 games at tackle. In 2019 as a junior, he allowed zero sacks while being named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Last season, Herbert was sacked a total of 32 times in 15 games. With Slater now in the mix, the goal will be to keep him upright more often and give him time to throw to his receivers.

