Why was the CFP National Championship Trophy on display at a Circle K in Auburn?

AUBURN — Rejoice Auburn football fans, the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy has made its way to the Plains.

It's just not for the reason in which you'd hope.

The trophy, which stands 26.5 inches tall, was on display at a local Circle K from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. It's the latest stop on a tour for the prize that teams across the country covet. It's already made appearances earlier this season in Colorado, Oregon and Texas, among others.

It was also in Tuscaloosa for Alabama's game against Texas in Week 2. All told, it's traveled about 60,000 miles so far this year, according to Nicole Hragyil, who is the CFP trophy manager. Hragyil is one member of a team that's tasked with accompanying the trophy on its tour. She was in Auburn on Wednesday.

But why was the trophy at a Circle K?

The College Football National Championship Trophy on display at a Circle K gas station in Auburn, Alabama, on Nov. 29, 2023.

"Dr. Pepper is a sponsor," Hragyil explained. "Technically, the name of it is the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr. Pepper. ... We go to distributors, like big distributors of Dr. Pepper.

"You’ll find us at any place that distributes them in large numbers. Wal-Mart is typically where we go, grocery stores. I’ve personally never actually done a gas station before. This is my first one. But yeah, anything associated with Dr. Pepper distribution is where we’ll go.”

The trophy makes stops at games and does midweek appearances: "Every week of the season we’re at at least two locations, if not more than that," Hragyil said. "... It’s like four stops per week.”

How much of a crowd does it draw?

“I would say that in markets where teams are new, like newer to moving up the rankings, it’s very crowded," Hragyil said. "Went to Colorado this year (and) people were super excited about it."

Convincing fans who stop by that the trophy is real is part of the battle. Hragyil said that's the first question people often ask when they walk up, and she's got to assure them it's the authentic trophy that'll be hoisted up by the national champions in January.

"We do not have a fake one," Hragyil said. "We only travel with the real one."

