Why the Celtics need to get Jrue Holiday firing on offense

Jrue Holiday has been a lockdown defender to being the Boston Celtics playoff run. He’s been fantastic when guarding the perimeter and shut down Tyler Herro in the opening game of Boston’s first-round series against the Miami Heat. However, Holiday’s defensive impact hasn’t translated to the offensive end.

In the opening three games of the postseason, Holiday is averaging 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. His hustle stats are among the best in the NBA. However, the Celtics need him to provide more in terms of scoring, especially when others are having a tough shooting night.

In the inaugural episode of The Celtics Chronicle, Adam Taylor of CelticsBlog and USA Today discusses ways Joe Mazzulla and his coaching staff can look to get more offensive production out of the veteran ball-handler. He noted how getting Holiday more catch-and-shoot opportunities out of the corners would be a good start.

Holiday is undoubtedly an important part of the Celtics championship hopes, and he will need to be ready to embrace a bigger role on offense when the opportunity arises. You can listen to the full episode by clicking on the embedded podcast player above.

