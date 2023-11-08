Why celebrate 24 hours when you can go for 48? Texas State relishes its bowl eligibility

Texas State cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement celebrates a pass breakup in the end zone during a Sept. 9 game at UTSA. The Bobcats won their sixth game of the season last Saturday, making them bowl eligible for the first time in nine years.

SAN MARCOS — Texas State coach G.J. Kinne usually institutes a 24-hour rule after a win, allowing himself and his team to celebrate a victory for just one day before getting back to work.

After the Bobcats (6-3, 3-2 Sun Belt) became bowl eligible for the first time in nine years with their 45-24 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday, Kinne decided to be a little more lenient with that rule.

“Probably went a full 48 for this one,” Kinne said Tuesday. “That was a big one for everyone involved. You got to enjoy moments like that. First time in a long time that’s happened. First time we’ll get to go to a bowl and that’s huge.”

While bowl eligibility is a nice benchmark to reach, Kinne doesn’t plan on holding back now that a postseason bowl is all but guaranteed. With three games remaining, Texas State is tied with Arkansas State (5-4, 3-2) for second in the Sun Belt West Division. Reigning conference champion Troy (7-2, 4-1), which beat the Bobcats 31-13 last week, sit on top of the West.

“Now we get to coach these guys harder,” Kinne said. “Tuesday when we’re out there, we’re coaching these guys harder than we did last week. We got that sixth win. We’ve got that momentum going. Now is the opportunity, as a new staff, we get to coach them harder. I think we’re getting there. Still got a ways to go, but we’re getting there.”

The Bobcats travel to Arkansas State next week but first play at Coastal Carolina (6-3, 4-2) this Saturday. The Chanticleers reached bowl eligibility themselves last week for a fourth consecutive season. Coastal won the East Division last year but lost to Troy in the Sun Belt championship game 45-26.

“(Coastal can) do a lot offensively that you’ve got to prepare for and a lot defensively that you’ve got to prepare for,” Kinne said. “… They’ve got their sixth win. It’s just another day for those guys. So, we’ve got to flush it and get back to work.”

Texas State tight end Konner Fox caught his first collegiate touchdown last week but left the game with an injury. After one catch against Baylor for 21 yards, he missed the next five games before returning sparingly three games ago. He practiced on Tuesday and is officially a game-time decision.

“(Fox) is a big-time player and we knew that once we got him,” Kinne said. “Just got to make sure to keep on developing and coming along. Great player, great leader, great person. That’s the kind of guy you want here.”

Defensive end Sam Latham, who missed the previous two games, is also a game-time decision. Latham, a senior transfer from Incarnate Word who's originally from McNeil High School, has 15 tackles, six for a loss and 2½ sacks.

Starting left guard Brey Walker also left in the first half of the Georgia Southern game with an injury but returned in the second. Walker, a transfer from Oklahoma listed at 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds, has started every game and is expected to play this week.

