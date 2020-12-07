Why Carson Wentz's contract looms over a possible Baker Mayfield extension

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down the Cleveland Browns' 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. After Baker Mayfield's impressive 4 TD performance, the former first overall pick seems due for the traditional contract extension young quarterbacks sign after their third season. However, with Carson Wentz's recent troubles in Philadelphia putting the entire franchise in hot water, might teams be less likely to reward their young QBs so early into their careers?

Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast