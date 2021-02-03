Why the Carolina Panthers should go all in for Deshaun Watson

Where is your spirit, Panthers fans? It’s Feb. 3 – a month and some change past the holiday season – and yet we still have some Scrooges afoot.

They’ve made their way into the comments section on our Facebook page to tell us how little they’d be willing to give up in a potential trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Bah humbug.

We know that you’re fine people and have your team’s best interests at heart. You’re concerned citizens who are wary of seeing your favorite franchise loosen its grip on a mega package of high-end draft picks and talent.

But choosing to be miserly in a once-in-a-lifetime pursuit of a certified superstar at the sport’s most important position is no way to live. Don’t believe it? Then let’s take a look at the Panthers’ other options in finding an answer to their quarterback question.

Certainly there are better, more realistic possibilities. . . Right?

Potential trade options

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Our first visit comes from the Ghost of Offseason Trade, who was reportedly close to using his powers to send Detroit's Matthew Stafford to Carolina last weekend. That near deal fell through after the Los Angeles Rams ponied up with two future first-round picks, a 2021 third-round pick and Jared Goff, though. Who else could Carolina set their sights on via a trade? Let's start with narrowing down the field by removing the quarterbacks who are off-limits. That group presumably includes Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City), Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay), Tom Brady (Tampa Bay), Russell Wilson (Seattle), Kyler Murray (Arizona), Josh Allen (Buffalo), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore), Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles), Baker Mayfield (Cleveland), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati) and Daniel Jones (New York). They are not all true franchise quarterbacks, but the motivation of their respective teams trading any of them is too low. So, we're left with three different groups of potential trade option - who can all be left off the table for various reasons.

Story continues

Too Old

Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh): Would any team in their right mind want Roethlisberger after watching the 38-year-old devolve into a shell of a shell of his former self in 2020? It's doubtful the Steelers even do, considering it'll cost over $41 million against the salary cap. Matt Ryan (Atlanta): The 36-year-old Ryan is in a similar boat with the Falcons. He's much better than Roethlisberger, but costs too much ($40.9 million cap hit) and is too far down the road for the Panthers to consider. Plus, it appears Atlanta has no interest in trading him anyway. Alex Smith (Washington): As inspiring as his comeback story is, Smith probably shouldn't even be Washington's starter moving forward. At 37 with a devastating injury history and two more years of $20+ million cap hits, Smith is an obvious pass. Drew Brees (New Orleans): It's either one more year in New Orleans or retirement for Brees in 2021.

Too Mediocre

Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco): Even though he helped lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl last season (or happened to be there at the time, anyway), there isn't enough there to believe he's a worthwhile investment. The 49ers agree, as they were supposedly in on the Stafford trade talks. In any case, Garoppolo may not even be a legitimate upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater. Derek Carr (Las Vegas): The Raiders may not be sold on their own quarterback, either. Why should anyone else be? Kirk Cousins (Minnesota): See Carr, Derek. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia): After a disastrous 2020 campaign and with a doozy of a contract attached to him, Wentz is one big mess at the moment. The Eagles' hiring of Nick Sirianni - who is known more for his connection to Wentz than his oratory skills - indicates they're going to try to fix Wentz rather than trade him.

Too Uncertain

Tua Tagovailoa (Miami), Sam Darnold (New York): These two AFC East teams are in similar situations, both with young and talented quarterbacks who have raised questions about their long-term prospects in the NFL. Both teams are also in a position to present Houston with the most appealing offers for Watson. The hang-up for Carolina in trading for Tagovailoa or Darnold is exactly that, there'll be a hang-up. We'd have to wait and see what these teams do with their current starters—keep them, dump them or pick their replacements in the draft. By then, it might be too late for the Panthers.

The 2021 QB class

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the draft, it's the Panthers' second-most intriguing shot at landing their new QB1. Who might the Ghost of the NFL Draft Future have in store for us? Trevor Lawrence (Clemson): They're printing Lawrence's Jacksonville jerseys as we speak. Next. Justin Fields (Ohio State), Zach Wilson (BYU): No matter which of these two will ultimately be the QB2 of the class, both Fields and Wilson will be well out of reach for Carolina if they remain at No. 8. Look for the Jets, Dolphins, Falcons, Eagles and Lions all as potential suitors for these two—and that's not even mentioning any team that may trade up to spots 2-7 to snatch them. That's the move if the Panthers want to get their paws on either Fields or Wilson. That won't be cheap and neither of these college kids are a sure thing - nor are they presumed to become anything close to Watson. Trey Lance (North Dakota State): Here's where the realistic options really come into play, starting with the highly compelling Lance. At 6-foot-4 and about 230 pounds, this 20-year-old checks plenty of boxes for a modern QB. He has the athleticism, the arm, the poise and the leadership skills. The question here is about the competition Lance faced in a lower-level conference and a lack of experience. Mac Jones (Alabama): Could head coach Matt Rhule like Jones enough for the Panthers to roll the dice on him? If they do, they'll have to be fine with Jones' obvious limitations as an athlete. He's not any type of threat to run, nor is his arm strength much to write home about. Jones' game is also very . . . Bridgewater-esque. While he is lauded for his sexy 77.4% completion mark from 2020, 145 of Jones' 424 throws went to receivers who were either at or behind the line of scrimmage. That's a rate of 34.1%, one that dwarfs the rates of other highly-drafted QB prospects in recent years. Second round and on: This group includes Jamie Newman, Kellen Mond, Kyle Trask and so forth. Even though Panthers general manager SCott Fitterer was a member of the Seahawks front office when they drafted Wilson back in 2012, they'd have to really get lucky going down this avenue. Bottom line, they can't bank on finding a gem outside round one.

The free agent QB class

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Say hello to the Ghost of QB Free Agency, the very same monster that put this organization in the quagmire they're in now with Teddy Bridgewater. Are there any diamonds in the rough, here? Dak Prescott (Dallas): Dak is 27, good and worth consideration even after suffering a major injury. He's also most likely staying in Dallas despite a complicated relationship with team owner Jerry Jones. Jameis Winston (New Orleans): Winston is an exciting player and basically the polar-opposite of Teddy Bridgewater. His erratic game is well-known to Carolina fans, though. Also, the Saints will probably re-sign him given the likely retirement of Brees. Cam Newton (New England): Can Cam still sling it? Maybe. We would've had a better answer to that question if he hadn't spent this season throwing to a bunch of practice squad receivers every week while Josh McDaniels game-planned for him as if he was Tim Tebow. Regardless, Panthers owner David Tepper is a prideful man. There's a better chance of Sir Purr lining up under center than Tepper okaying the return of Newton in what would be a loud admission that he was wrong. You can start designing his statue, though. Mitchell Trubisky (Chicago): Heh. Others: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor, Robert Griffin, Andy Dalton, Joe Flacco, Mike Glennon . . . we'll stop there.

Deshaun Watson or bust

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Clearly, there's no perfect solution to the Panthers' conundrum at quarterback. That'd only be true if they went 1-15 in 2020. (Congratulations, Jacksonville.) There are no bargain trade options on the table, no sure things in the draft and the free agents will hit the open market for a reason. There's only one option that stands above all the others: Watson. An opportunity like this doesn't come around often. Watson is 25 years old, under a long-term and cap-friendly contract and is everything you could ask for and more in a playmaking quarterback for the modern-day game. He's electric on the ground, elite at the deep ball, as composed as they come and extremely popular in his locker room. Watson even went to nearby Clemson. He's practically a Carolina boy already. There is no doubt Watson would be an outstanding fit for the Panthers, a team starving for an upper-echelon quarterback to wed to its promising offensive coordinator Joe Brady and their growing cavalry of weapons headlined by Christian McCaffrey, Robby Anderson and DJ Moore. Loaded as their offense is, they're missing the most important part. Just look at the QBs for the teams who mad the conference championship games - all of them elite talents - plus Tom Brady. Without a legendary defense, there's no hope to surpass any of them without taking a huge step forward at quarterback. If it's two first-rounders, two second-rounders and two defensive starters the Texans want, then so be it. Hopefully that doesn't have to include Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn or Derrick Brown. Maybe a combination of Shaq Thompson, Donte Jackson and Yetur Gross-Matos could get the job done. To be sure, trading for Watson would be a massive risk by Tepper, Rhule and Fitterer. The bigger risk is not taking one at all. [vertical-gallery id=633329]