Why Carlos Hyde wanted to play for Seahawks ever since leaving 49ers

Carlos Hyde might have revenge on his mind this upcoming season.

The former 49ers running back signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, and told reporters during his first media availability with the team Monday that he's had his eye on the 49ers' rival since he left the organization in 2018.

Carlos Hyde on Seattle: It's been a place I've always wanted to play since I left San Francisco. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) June 8, 2020

"Going against the guys for four years in my time being in San Fran," Hyde continued. "I've seen how they've always ran the ball, always back to when Marshawn was there, how they was a big running team. I just feel like the way they ran the ball was really a strength of mine."

Hyde was picked in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by San Francisco and rushed for over 2,700 yards and 21 touchdowns through four seasons in the Bay Area. Hyde signed with the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 free agency period, and Hyde since has bounced around to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans before landing in Seattle.

The Ohio State product rushed for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns last year in Houston, but Hyde says he doesn't expect to usurp incumbent starting running back Chris Carson.

Carlos Hyde on how he fits in Seahawks' backfield: "I think everybody knows who the starting running back is for Seattle and that's Carson. ... I'm going to come in there and compete for the first spot, make sure I solidify myself and go from there." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) June 8, 2020

Seattle was plagued by injuries at the position in 2019, and was forced to bring Oakland native Marshawn Lynch out of retirement in Week 17 to provide some depth.

He'll face the Niners twice in 2020, first in Week 9 at CenturyLink Field and a season finale showdown in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

