Why Cardinals fans should, should not root for Rams, Bengals in Super Bowl

The big game is here. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams do battle in Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening at SoFi Stadium. It is tough for Arizona Cardinals fans because they believed their team was good enough to make a Super Bowl, but that was cut short by a loss to the Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

Surely most people will be watching the big game and Cardinals fans inevitably will be. The question is which team Cardinals fans should root for.

We go over the reasons why and the reasons why not to root for either team.

The reasons not to root for the Rams

This is obvious. The Rams are a division rival. You just don’t root for a division rival to succeed and thrive. Plus, they beat the Cardinals in the playoffs.

They went all in this year, giving up draft picks and pushing salary down the road. It’s not the right way to do it. And it rarely works.

So, no, you can’t root for the Rams.

Why not to root for the Bengals

Simply put, the Bengals just cannot win a Super Bowl before the Cardinals. It isn’t right and it isn’t fair. The Bengals have been a joke. They can’t win a championship before the Cardinals.

The Bengals winning a Super Bowl in Year 2 of Joe Burrow’s career would simply be a reminder of the Cardinals’ failures.

Why to root for the Rams

This goes beyond the division rivalry.

A Rams championship would justify the Cardinals’ early playoff exit. After all, if you are going to lose in the postseason, if you lose to the eventual champion, you feel even the smallest bit better.

Maybe you have a soft spot for Matthew Stafford. He languished for more than a decade with the Detroit Lions. It is like the story we never saw for Carson Palmer when he was here.

Why to root for the Bengals

Well, if you can’t root for the Rams, you have to root for the Bengals, right?

While it might hurt to see the Bengals win before the Cardinals, it is what Arizona is trying to do — build a great team around a young, franchise quarterback.

Joe Burrow is easy to root for, too.

If the Bengals win, it is something different. We get a new champion that isn’t the normal teams who are always involved. It would mean crushing the souls of the Rams and their supposed super team.

