Why Cardinals don't regret Kyler Murray over Nick Bosa, but will soon

Kyler Murray is off to a solid start to his NFL career, but so far, he has been no Nick Bosa.

Now, obviously, the Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks from the 2019 NFL Draft play very different positions. One is a quarterback; the other's job is to make a QB's life as tough as possible. We'll get our first chance to see the two go head-to-head when the 49ers face the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury made the decision to select Murray first overall, but he has been keeping tabs on the player selected immediately after him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"(Bosa is) one of those guys you want on your team and in your locker room," Kingsbury told reporters Monday. "He plays his tail off. He's as relentless as they come.

"And a real guy's guy. You can tell his teammates like him. We had him graded very highly and San Francisco made a great pick."

Kingsbury went on to admit that he "loved" Bosa during the pre-draft process, but doesn't regret the decision to pick Murray, who is on pace to throw for nearly 4,000 yards as a rookie.

"With Kyler, every week is a learning experience. He's got that God-given ability to get out and make plays, and you just walk that fine line on when to do that."

Murray has led the Cardinals to three wins in their last four games, and remains confident they can beat the 49ers and their vaunted defense.

"They're obviously a great defense," Murray told Arizona reporters Monday, "but we feel if we execute, we'll be fine."

[RELATED: Kyler calls Bosa 'a freak' before Cardinals-49ers game]

Bosa, on the other hand, played it closer to the vest.

"It's a division game," Bosa said following San Francisco's Week 8 win over Carolina, "so we're going to play as hard as we can."

Story continues

Bosa is the sixth NFL player since 1982 with seven sacks in his first seven career games. The Cardinals might not regret their decision right now, but if Bosa plays as hard as he can against Arizona, that's bound to change by the end of Thursday night.

Why Cardinals don't regret Kyler Murray over Nick Bosa, but will soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area