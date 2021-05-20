Why Capitals' Game 3 gaffe looked familiar to Kings fans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Gillis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Caps' Game 3 gaffe looked familiar to Kings fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For a game that went into double overtime, Wednesday’s Game 3 between the Capitals and the Boston Bruins felt wrong that it ended with a gaffe behind the net. 

But a Stanley Cup playoff game ending like that wasn’t exactly unprecedented. 

In 2013 during Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals, goaltender Jonathan Quick, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, misplayed the puck behind his own net and Alexander Steen slammed home the loose puck to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 series lead. To make matters worse, Quick’s mistake came with the Kings 40 seconds into a four-minute power play. 

Wednesday, a similar situation occurred when Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Justin Schultz misplayed a puck behind the Capitals’ net in double overtime. Craig Smith won the battle and pushed the puck home as the Capitals lost 3-2 and fell behind 2-1 in the series.

“It looked like one of them went for 'leave it' and one went for an outlet pass,” coach Peter Laviolette said after the game. “There was just a little bit of a miscommunication. It was a tough break the way the game ended. I thought Sammy played a hell of a game for us. It was just tough the way it ended.”

Samsonov was stellar, except for the final play, in his first ever Stanley Cup playoff game and stopped 40 of the Bruins’ 43 shots on net. But that last mistake will linger throughout the series, especially if the Capitals end up losing in six or seven games. 

There's certainly been many, many other instances, like in the 2006 Stanley Cup Final during Game 1 when the Oilers gave away the puck behind the net and Carolina Hurricanes forward -- and now head coach -- Rod Brind'Amour put home the loose puck with 31.1 seconds left to play to lift Carolina to a win. That series, Laviolette was the beneficiary as coach of the Hurricanes. Six games later, they hoisted the Stanley Cup. 

If there was a silver lining to the play for the Capitals it’s that throughout the game, Samsonov asserted himself as the team’s No. 1 goalie through the first 80 or so minutes and someone that can keep a team in a game if need be.

And for Samsonov the silver lining is that Quick, in that series in 2013, rallied to lead the Kings to a series win and posted a .934 save percentage in those playoffs. Los Angeles made it to the Western Conference final that year and won its second Cup the next all with Quick in net. 

“Sometimes we have a bad situation behind the net,” Samsonov said. “But we fix it, and we will (be) better next time, more communication, we’ll (be) better.”

Recommended Stories

  • NHL roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT

    Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

  • 2021 NHL Playoffs: Bruins-Capitals series is way closer than it should be

    The Bruins lead the Capitals 2-1 in their first-round playoff series, but as our DJ Bean writes, they still shouldn't feel great about how they've played -- and what may lie ahead.

  • MacKinnon records hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 in Game 2

    Nathan MacKinnon had two special guests in the stands — his mom and dad. MacKinnon capped his first career playoff hat trick with an empty-net goal to help the Colorado Avalanche pull away late for a 6-3 win over St. Louis in Game 2 on Wednesday night after the Blues avoided a pregame virus scare that nearly sidelined several players. “They’ve been with me every step of the way,” MacKinnon said of his parents.

  • Steve Kerr says Lakers have lot of 'doubt' after Warriors' hot start

    The Warriors weren't overwhelmed by the moment at the beginning of Wednesday's play-in game.

  • Egan Bernal survives late ambush at Giro d'Italia to keep leader's jersey after Andrea Vendrame wins stage

    Vendrame the latest breakaway rider to triumph at the Giro Bernal keeps hold of leader's pink jersey despite late scare Bouchard extends lead in mountains classification Egan Bernal retained the pink jersey as Andrea Vendrame won an attritional stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia from the breakaway in Bagno di Romagna. Crashes, illness and the affects of Wednesday's frantic stage across the white gravel roads of Tuscany took their toll as six riders abandoned the race during the course of its second longest stage – covering 212km and 3,700 metres of climbing from Siena. By the end of it there was no major change at the top of the general classification as Ineos Grenadiers rider Bernal continues to lead by 45 seconds from Astana-Premier Tech's Aleksandr Vlasov. But Movistar's Marc Soler abandoned from 11th place overall after a crash early in the day, while two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali, more than four minutes down in 13th place, used a late attack to claw back a few seconds and show he still has ambitions in the race. Nibali's attack did draw a brief response from Bernal's team-mate Gianni Moscon, only for the Italian to crash on a corner, though he completed the stage without losing time. "I think today was a really hard day for everyone," Bernal said. "We are happy it finished well. When Nibali attacked in the downhill we didn't want to take the risk to follow him so I think we did well." Simply surviving was easier said than done. Alessandro De Marchi, who spent two days in the pink jersey last week, was taken to hospital after a nasty crash, while his team-mate Alex Dowsett, stage six winner Gino Mäder, Fausto Masnada and Kobe Goossens were also non-finishers. Damiano Caruso remains third overall, 72 seconds down, just ahead of Lancastrian duo Hugh Carthy and Simon Yates. The general classification contenders will hope for a quieter day on Friday, with a pan-flat stage from Ravenna to Verona pointing to a sprint finish. But this was yet another day for the breakaway, with Ag2r-Citroën's Vendrame beating Chris Hamilton of DSM to the line as the last survivors of a 16-man breakaway. "I'm super happy because I tried in 2019 but I was second and [Esteban] Chavez won that day, and I tried also last year but I was in a bad position," the Italian said. "I have been training hard this year and I made a dream come true. I'm really happy. We've been working to try to get the blue jersey for [Geoffrey] Bouchard and then in the finish we made it so I could try and get the victory." Kiwi George Bennett was awarded third place after Gianluca Brambilla was relegated for an irregular sprint, with the pair having been in something of squabble for many of the final kilometres. PA

  • Lewis Hamilton blasts F1's inaccessible 'billionaire boys club'

    Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 has become a “billionaire boys club” and there is “no way” he would have made it in the sport if he were starting out now. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion famously grew up on a council estate in Stevenage. His father, Anthony, held down multiple jobs at once in order to put him through karting. Hamilton got his big break aged 13 when McLaren signed him to their driver development programme, sponsoring his rise from that moment on. But speaking to Spanish publication AS ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton said he would not have made it in today’s world. “For me, personally, we’re living in a time that this is really a billionaire boys club,” he said. “If I go back to where I started, growing up in a normal working class family, there’s no way that I could be here. No way. All the guys that you’re fighting against just have that much more money. “I think for the future we’ve got to work to change that. To make it more accessible, to people from rich and more normal backgrounds.” Hamilton, who has taken a record 98 grand prix victories and 100 pole positions in his F1 career to date, has become an increasingly vocal campaigner for diversity. Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in the United States last year, Hamilton instigated the anti-racism gesture F1 adopted on the grid before races. And he has continued to call for change.

  • Rob Gronkowski shares candid thoughts about Patriots-Bucs reunion game

    Rob Gronkowski isn't pretending like the Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup with the Patriots is just another game.

  • Soccer-England's Champions League race goes down to the wire

    The battle for the final two Champions League qualification spots goes down to the wire on Sunday with Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City all vying for a place in Europe's elite competition. Chelsea are third on 67 points and will book their place with a victory at Aston Villa on Sunday, before they take on Manchester City in the Champions League final. Liverpool and Leicester City are both a point adrift of Chelsea, with the 2019 Champions League winners having the edge.

  • NHL Playoff Buzzer: MacKinnon mania, double OT, more from Wednesday

    Highlights, scores, and more from around the league.

  • COTA weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

    Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series each has one practice session and qualifying before racing.

  • ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Screenwriter Defends Cheetos Movie: ‘Enough of the Story Is True’

    The screenwriter of an upcoming film about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos defended the project on Tuesday, after a Los Angeles Times report challenged the central character’s claim to have invented the snack product. Lewis Colick argued that Richard Montañez, the hero of “Flamin’ Hot,” still has an inspiring story to tell of rising through the corporate […]

  • Nazem Kadri offered ‘in-person’ hearing for hit on Blues’ Faulk

    The hearing will be conducted via Zoom and allows the NHL to suspend him for more than five games.

  • Rams scout: Rookie Earnest Brown IV ‘could really carve out a role this year’

    Earnest Brown IV was a fifth-round pick, but he could carve out a role as a rookie along the defensive line.

  • Toni Kukoc — key member of Bulls’ second 3-peat — gets an ‘overwhelming’ call to the Hall of Fame

    Toni Kukoc felt fortunate to be spending time in Croatia when he received the call he had been waiting on for years — that he had been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Before he became a crucial member of the second Chicago Bulls three-peat, his basketball career began in his home country. And while attending a home game of his old EuroLeague club later that night, the ...

  • SRX announces cast of ‘Ringers’ Greg Biffle, Scott Speed and Scott Bloomquist

    Greg Biffle, Scott Speed and Scott Bloomquist will join the SRX regulars in five of the six races during the inaugural season.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Rory McIlroy stumbles in return to Kiawah

    Rory McIlroy struggled yet again at his latest attempt at a major.

  • Why Scotty Bowman has full confidence in Detroit Red Wings future, Steve Yzerman as GM

    Scotty Bowman likes what he sees out of the Detroit Red Wings, and gives some insight into how he built a champion.

  • 2021 NHL Awards: McDavid wins Art Ross, Matthews gets Maurice Richard

    With the 2020-21 regular season over, the obvious became official.

  • Nazem Kadri ejected from Avs-Blues Game 3 after obliterating Justin Faulk

    Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.

  • Tyson Fury faces huge bill to save fight as Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua could pull out

    Tyson Fury has been warned he has a week to save his £200 million fight with Anthony Joshua as the British heavyweight faces a pay-out running into eight figures to keep the fight alive. The undisputed title fight, set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, is on the brink of collapse after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury, which has been ordered to take place by September 15. Fury’s team must now strike a deal with Wilder to step aside - which could run to tens of millions of dollars - with an insider telling Telegraph Sport that they will have “about a week to settle the case”. That was echoed by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn who warned that the clock is ticking for Fury’s legal team to clear this major obstacle. “We can’t wait around,” Hearn said today. “We had a deal in place with Tyson Fury and we were told the arbitration wouldn’t be an issue, that we could move on with this fight. “They were wrong and that’s on them, that's their responsibility and their problem. We hope they can solve that problem, but we have to look after ourselves and Anthony Joshua. “We have to maintain the position of unified world champion, and those talks will continue and we want to be in a position by the end of this week to know, are we fighting Tyson Fury or are we moving forward with another option.” The latest twist in the super fight was delivered on Monday night after arbitrator Daniel Weinstein, a retired federal judge with previous experience in dealing with boxing cases, ruled in favour of Wilder in a civil action against Fury. Wilder claims he was owed a rematch by Fury under the terms of their deal for their contest on February 22, 2020.