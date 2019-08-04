Why Cam Sims is Cam Sims' harshest critic

Much like last year, Redskins wide receiver Cam Sims entered training camp in the thick of the competition for one of the 53 available roster spots. And much like last year in which he ended up earning one of those spots, the pass-catcher has looked good so far.

Back healthy from an ankle injury in Week 1 that sidelined him for all of 2018, the undrafted second-year player out of Alabama has impressed many to begin the 2019 season. But, one person he hasn't impressed: himself.

"To me, I think it's going bad for real," Sims said of his camp so far to NBC Sports Washington. "I don't know, let's say I drop a pass, I think my whole day is bad. If I catch a hundred balls and I drop that one pass, I say my whole day is bad … They say I'm doing good but I don't really pay attention to it. Like right now, I'd go back into the locker room and say man, I'm still having a bad camp."

Clearly, Sims is his own biggest critic, and there is a reason for that. Coming out of Alabama, Sims wasn't one of the many highly-touted receivers that the Crimson Tide produce. As he puts it, his role revolved more around blocking. So, when it came time to make the leap to the NFL, his playmaking skills were relatively unknown.

Even after Washington picked him up and he was able to showcase his ability and earn a spot on the roster, the early-season injury put a halt in his progress. So even though he was originally part of the plan in 2018 and is hoping to be again in 2019, Sims is still an unproven member of the receiver group.

To change that, Sims not only holds himself to a high standard, but he spent the offseason making sure he'd be able to showcase on the field.

"Just to get healthy, 100 percent healthy and get in and out of my breaks quicker and stuff like that, " Sims said about his offseason goals. "So that was the main part just to get better feel of the game."

Route running is something Sims has focused in on, and it looks to have paid off. Trying to model that part of his game after the like of DeAndre Hopkins, he says it's something he's earned compliments on and considers it one of his best assets. However, much like his determination to never drop a pass, he'll continue to hold himself to a high standard on that front as well.

While always striving to be better is a great motivational tool, Sims understands that that's only part of the equation. Fighting for his opportunity, the next few weeks will be about turning those expectations into realities on the field.

"I gotta put it all out there on the field," Sims said. "I still got four preseason games to play to make the 53."

In addition to what he wants from himself, Sims also sees big things for the Redskins as a team this year. Asked about the 3-13 prediction, it's a heavy disagree from him.

"I don't know. That's unacceptable," Sims said of the prediction. "See? You see my face. That's kind of BS."

"I feel like our offense will be amazing. We're gonna turn some heads," he added.

