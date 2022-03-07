Why Calvin Ridley’s year-long gambling suspension is a hypocritical farce

On Monday, the NFL announced that it had suspended Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley from the league for a period of one year due to Ridley betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. Per the NFL’s statement, Ridley’s bets took place during a five-day period in late November, 2021, when Ridley was away from the team’s facility on the league’s non-football illness list.

The league investigation revealed no instances in which Ridley used any inside information on any of his bets (which reportedly included bets on the Falcons), nor was there any evidence of staff, coaches, teammates, or any other players of Ridley’s gambling activity.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote this to Ridley in the letter notifying him of the suspension:

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

Ridley becomes the fifth player in pro football history to be suspended for gambling while an active player, along with Paul Hornung and Alex Karras in 1963, Art Schlichter in 1983, and Josh Shaw in 2019.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9,” the Falcons said in a statement. “We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions,” the team said in a statement. “We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

Ridley has three days to appeal the suspension. His recent activity on Twitter probably doesn’t help his case.

That said, where the NFL is now with gambling is a place the NFL has never been before with it, and this gets to some thorny ethical issues. Can the league maintain its status as a paragon of integrity when it’s also raking in money hand over fist from its newfound gambling partnerships?

The NFL has completely switched its focus on gambling.

In June, 2015, then-Cowboys quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was forbidden from participating in a fantasy football convention that Romo backed at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. Over 100 active players were anticipated to take part, and the NFL was not having it.

Romo believed at the time that the NFL’s real issue was that it was not involved.

Safe to say, the NFL has changed its position — forcefully.

In August 2021, the league announced agreements with FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBET to become Approved Sportsbook Operators for the 2021 NFL season. These agreements make all four operators eligible to purchase NFL in-game commercial units and other select NFL media inventory. This after announcing agreements with sportsbook partnerships with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel that April.

“We are pleased to announce this select group as Approved Sportsbook Operators,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Vice President of Business Development for the NFL. “Along with our three Official Sports Betting Partners, this group of operators will help the League to engage fans in responsible and innovative ways this season as the sports betting landscape continues to evolve.”

All involved operators promised to adhere to the NFL’s core integrity policies, collaborate with the NFL on information sharing and advocacy efforts and support the NFL’s responsible gambling efforts. All with a nudge and a wink, we’re sure.

In addition, all involved parties were permitted to license Official League Data from the League’s Official Data provider, Genius Sports. Not only did the NFL enter into partnerships with seven different gambling entities; the league also agreed to provide data to help the process.

And as it turned out, the NFL’s official data helped Ridley get into the mess he’s in.

So how did Calvin Ridley get busted? He was in Florida, and used the only gambling app legal in the state. The app notified a compliance company the NFL has hired called Genius for this kind of thing. That he was out of state was a factor in Ridley's activity being flagged. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2022

“It’s like when you’re in high school and you don’t get invited to the party, it makes you feel bad,” Romo said. “If they really wanted to just be a part of it, all they had to do was just call and ask… We understand that these things come about and there’s big money involved sometimes from the NFL’s perspective. If we had known about the issue of the place or thought that was something that could’ve been an issue, the NFL could’ve told us that right away. That’s where it makes it interesting.”

"Responsible betting initiatives" were set up to help fans, not players.

Once the NFL decided to get heavy into gambling, it did what it always does — it tried to eliminate the odor Does the league have a rampant domestic violence problem? Well, we’ll just sell pink merchandise in October, and it’ll be better. Does the league traffic in rampant sexism? Okay, let’s start a podcast called “Earnin’ It” and pretend to be advocates. Did the league hide the long-term effects of head trauma for decades from its own players? Sure, but now, we’re running commercials telling kids to play the safe way, so we can forget all about that.

Presumably, we can also forget about the NFL’s disgusting race-norming practices against former players who were supposed to benefit from the settlement the NFL entered into when it was finally busted on all those lies.

Does the NFL have a major problem with racist coaching hires? Maybe… but hey, since it’s Black History Month, let’s go ahead and exploit the very players we once held back through a series of programs on our own network!

So, the NFL got all proactive in this case by putting forth “a league-wide responsible betting public awareness program designed to educate fans who choose to engage in sports betting to do so responsibly.”

“We feel it is critical that the NFL uses the power of our voice to educate and encourage fans who choose to bet to do so in a safe and responsible way,” said Christopher Halpin, NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. “We also recognize that responsible betting programs across the country are under-resourced, especially as legalization spreads nationwide. Collectively, all of us in the sports and betting industries need to learn from international examples and make sure the development of education and support programs matches the state-by-state growth in legalized sports betting. In collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling and our commercial partners, the league is fully committed to advancing responsible betting awareness, education, and problem-gambling support.”

In other words, let’s not become soccer here.

But are those same steps extended to NFL players? NFL players are told from Day 1 that the league has a zero-tolerance policy on gambling, but if a player also has a gambling problem (and we’re not specifically saying that Ridley does), what help is given to him? It is obviously an integrity issue the NFL wants no part of when players are gambling on games of any kind, but it’s also easy to understand how the lines get blurred in the modern day.

Per the league, there was also this initiative:

A multimillion-dollar, multi-year commitment to significantly expand its long-standing partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (“NCPG”). NCPG is the leading advocacy group committed to addressing problem gambling through public education programs and help services. The NFL’s funding will enable the NCPG to launch a national grant program to fund enhanced services offered by local and statewide providers, as well as innovative prevention programs, including expansion of youth-facing curricula. The league’s support will also transform the national problem gambling Helpline system and allow for the development of improved communications tools, including a new website, www.responsibleplay.org, which will provide the public with quick tips about betting safely and support resources for those in need.

Calvin Ridley was in need. He had taken time away from his team to deal with his own mental health issues. What does he get but exclusion from the league that has vowed to help its new profitable partner — the betting fan?

You can't put the genie back in the bottle.

It’s also interesting to note what, specifically, Ridley bet on, and how he was flagged.

The bets were placed through the Hard Rock Sportsbook app; the activity was flagged and reported to Genius Sports, the firm that handles sports betting data and info for the NFL. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) March 7, 2022

If Ridley made these bets in Florida, it’s possible that he did so near the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, the naming rights of which were given to the creators of the app Ridley used to place those bets. That stadium is where the Dolphins play — the same Dolphins whose owner, Stephen Ross, was accused by former head coach Brian Flores of offering Flores $100,000 for every game lost in the 2019 season so that the Dolphins would have better draft picks in 2020.

Again, the lines are very, very blurry here.

Ridley doesn't need a suspension. He needs advocacy.

Calvin Ridley had already stepped away from the NFL to take care of his mental heath issues. He placed bets on his team when he was in no way involved with the team. He cooperated with the NFL’s investigation. Will the NFL provide him with any advocacy — any help for whatever issues may trouble him — or are those only for fans who want to bet on NFL games, so the league can cover any possible legal issues down the road with the standard, “Hey — we did all we were supposed to do” line.

This is not to say that Ridley was in the right when he bet on the NFL while he was an active player, non-football illness list or not. Once the league tells you that you can’t bet on NFL games under any circumstances, that should be that.

But this is not the same NFL that suspended Hornung, Karras, Schlichter, and Shaw. It is not the same NFL that prevented Tony Romo from running a fantasy football event. If Romo wanted to do that now, the NFL would probably fall all over itself to be involved and see what slice of the pie it could take.

This is an NFL that has decided to enter into a relationship with a concept (gambling) and entities (sports books) that bring with it, and them, attendant complications. And it is no doubt eager to make an example of Ridley to try and squeeze the toothpaste back in the tube. But here’s the thing — once you open that Pandora’s Box, you are in a different world. You then have a responsibility to make it clear to your employees in ways that make credible sense that a new landscape can mean different things.

When Pete Rozelle suspended Paul Hornung in 1963, Packers head coach Vince Lombardi told Hornung to “stay at the foot of the cross.” Hornung was not asked to do so at a time when the NFL had removed the cross, and replaced it with a sports book.

Was Calvin Ridley wrong to do what he did? Absolutely. Was it unwise? Yes, and any other player who chooses to bet on games had better realize that the NFL will use them to paint the illusion that this is an upstanding organization with no ethical complications whatsoever. But Ridley also deserved better treatment from a league that clearly dove into its new gambling partnerships with very little awareness of the problems that might arise.

And in that capacity, a “ready, fire, aim” modus operandi is exactly the NFL’s preferred way to go.

