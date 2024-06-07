Why Calijah Kancey thinks Bucs defense will wreak more havoc in 2024

TAMPA — Calijah Kancey likes it when the quarterback gets taken down.

Hard.

The Bucs second-year defensive end enjoys hunting quarterbacks on the field and relishes watching them get sacked on video.

“I have a bad habit of watching just sack reels all day,” Kancey said with a growing smile. “I just like to watch sacks.”

As Kancey enters his second season in the NFL, he is driven to get better. He’s spent time reviewing his “bad plays” from last year to work on hand placement and footwork. He’s watched other defensive ends with similar body types or playing styles to pick up tips and tricks of the trade.

But he is focused on sacks. In fact, one of his goals for this season is double-digit takedowns.

“I definitely want to win the Super Bowl. I definitely want to get double-digit sacks. I want to be the No. 1 defense,” Kancey said after Tuesday’s voluntary offseason workout at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. “And I just want to continue to wreak havoc.”

The Bucs’ first-round pick in the 2023 draft, Kancey was considered undersized coming out of Pittsburgh. But it didn’t stop him from wreaking havoc for opposing quarterbacks when he was on the field last season.

After straining his right calf during training camp and then aggravating the injury in the first game at Minnesota, Kancey finished his rookie season with 26 tackles in 14 games. His 10 tackles for loss tied for second among league rookies. Kancey had another six tackles and 1½ sacks in two playoff games.

He believes he can improve on those numbers this year. But he knows that begins with being healthy.

“Just being able to just utilize my abilities, being able to just strain every play I’m out there. Not to take any play for granted,” he said. “I kind of felt a little bit of that guilt (over the injury). When I got hurt, I kind of wanted to be out there very bad.

“And now, me being able to be fully recovered, now I know just not to go out there and take any play for granted. So, if that requires extra abs or training, whether it’s running or anything like that, working extra moves to have my pass-rush arsenal 100%, then that’s what it will be.”

The experience taught Kancey, 23, the importance of taking care of his body. It has been easier this offseason, because he didn’t have to spend the winter and spring preparing for the draft.

“Finally having the offseason, I actually got a chance to rest my body,” he said. “I learned that, and I’ve been told from a lot of older guys that the season is long. So, you know, take care of your body. And I finally saw it for myself.”

Kancey arrived for offseason workouts about five pounds heavier than last season’s playing weight of 280. He said the extra heft will help him through workouts in the heat as he drops weight during the week. He also is hungry to put his video work into effect.

“Whether it was a hand placement where I could have used my hands or let my hands die or I stopped my feet or anything like that. If I wasn’t precise on the move. Just little things like that,” Kancey said. “I think the little things add up to the big things, which is the sack, which is what we all want.”

Along with nose tackle Vita Vea and defensive end Logan Hall, Kancey forms the base of an explosive and athletic defensive line, which he feels will surprise people this year.

“I definitely believe we have a lot of guys who (are) ready to go out there and give it all a go, make it hard on the quarterback,” Kancey said. “We had that last year as well. I just think us coming back together and building that chemistry early, I think that’ll help us be a great defensive line. A greater defensive line.”

• • •

