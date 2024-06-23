Why Calijah Kancey could be the NFL’s next dominant interior defender
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrilled when Pitt defensive lineman Calijah Kancey fell to them at the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
Tampa Bay already had one of the NFL’s most dominant nose tackles at the heart of their defensive front in Vita Vea, but adding an explosive interior defender like Kancey to the mix was the perfect match.
After a slow start to his rookie season thanks to a calf injury sustained in training camp, Kancey finished his 2023 campaign strong, providing flashes of brilliance that should have the Bucs excited for his future.
Check out this video breaking down why Kancey could be the NFL’s next dominant interior defensive lineman:
