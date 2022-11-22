Why Caleb Williams is the Heisman frontrunner, per Yogi Roth
Pac-12 Networks' analyst Yogi Roth explains why USC quarterback Caleb Williams is in the lead for the Heisman Trophy heading into the final week of the regular season.
Michigan RB Blake Corum is battling injury, but he and Ohio State football QB C.J. Stroud could both be Heisman Trophy finalists. Here are the odds.
"This is what scares the daylights out of me from a USC perspective..."
Caleb Williams is now second behind CJ Stroud in the Heisman Trophy odds.
Southern California's defeat of UCLA moved the Trojans closer to the College Football Playoff in this week's bowl projections. Clemson still leads.
Virginia had the difficult task of playing two ranked teams while grieving a tragedy that shook the Cavaliers and the rest of their campus. Playing a week after three football players were shot to death on a bus, Virginia won the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas over No. 16 Illinoisafter taking down No. 7 Baylor. The wins vaulted the Cavaliers from No. 16 to fifth in The Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.
Watch K-State players preview the Wildcats' game vs. Kansas on Saturday
In his usual upbeat way, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck tried to come to terms with how his team's Big Ten title chances slipped away. Minnesota is now eliminated from contention for the conference championship game. The race to represent the Big Ten West is down to Iowa and Purdue, with Illinois still having a slim chance as well.
It's almost that time!
"Florida is where 'woke' goes to die," he crowed to a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in what sounded like a presidential campaign speech.
Country music star and South Carolina native Josh Turner is a big fan of Clemson football, coach Dabo Swinney. He'll be a Saturdays Tigers-Gamecocks game
Marshall University didn't expel Joseph Chase Hardin after a rape claim. Two more followed. Victims reveal how the school failed them under Title IX.
Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith debate hot topics as we approach the end of the coach search.
USC vs. Notre Dame is just one game, but both first-year coaches are desperate to use it to establish themselves and the credibility of their programs.
L.A. County voters sent a threatening message to scofflaw sheriffs all around California: enforce the laws or you may not hold your office much longer.
Does Auburn still have a chance to land the services of Coach Prime?
"I have never seen that in a game before!" ESPN analyst Daymeon Fishback exclaimed when Arizona's Oumar Ballo passed to UC's Landers Nolley II.
Argentina's is still the No. 4 favorite after its stunning loss on Tuesday.
France vs Australia, World Cup 2022 LIVE!
Why are the Commanders succeeding with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback? Pete Hailey attempts to explain it here.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”