Why Caitlin Clark eschewed watching NBA Finals Game 1 to tune into Women's College World Series

It would be a fair assumption that a basketball player like Caitlin Clark would have been tuned into Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

That, however, would not be correct, as Clark ― the current WNBA Indiana Fever star and former Iowa women's basketball star ― was one of the record-breaking 2.5 million viewers tuned into the Women's College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma finished off a sweep of rival Texas to finish their run to become the first softball team to four-peat.

"To be honest, I had the Women's College Softball World Series on instead," Clark said in a press conference on Friday. "It was a little bit better of a game going on. Then I flipped back to the NBA. I was flipping back and forth."

The Celtics took Game 1 of the series 107-89 at TD Garden Arena in Boston to take a 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, the Sooners and Longhorns traded leads four times through the first four innings. A bases-clearing double by OU's Cydney Sanders in the bottom of the fourth inning gave the Sooners the lead for good.

Why Caitlin Clark was rooting for Texas softball in WCWS

While the Sooners were able to win their eighth national championship under legendary coach Patty Gasso on Thursday, Clark was not rooting for OU to continue the dynasty. Instead, she was rooting for Texas, seeking its first national championship and entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Texas freshman sensation Teagan Kavan, who is from West Des Moines, Iowa, was a rooting factor for Clark.

"There's a girl who pitches for Texas who actually lived a couple of streets over from me growing up," Clark said. "So, I was rooting for the Texas Longhorns. I think that's a great display of women's sports and where it's going. I've always been a fan of women's softball and I support women's sports across the board."

The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Perhaps if the Pacers were still alive, Clark would have paid more attention to Game of the NBA Finals. But she noted that she does love supporting women's sports, so she would likely watch the WCWS either way.

"I mean, I am watching the finals. I just really wish the [Indiana] Pacers were playing. They were really close," Clark said. "A few injuries bothered them, but the Celtics are obviously very good. I am just a fan of basketball. I have it on all the time, whether it's the WNBA, the NBA, or the college game. But also just women's sports in general."

