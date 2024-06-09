Why C.J. Stroud believes John Metchie III is poised for a breakout season in 2024

In the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Houston Texans used the No. 44 overall pick to select former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver, John Metchie III. After two seasons with the franchise, he is now poised to step up into a role where he can consistently contribute and showcase his talents.

Though he had suffered a torn ACL in the SEC championship game just a few months prior to being drafted, the biggest concern for Metchie came from a cancer diagnosis, acute promyelocytic leukemia. While receiving treatment, Metchie missed the 2022 NFL season. A year later, he returned to the team and played a limited role throughout the 2023 season.

Last season, Metchie appeared in 16 games and tallied 16 receptions for 158 yards. A stark contrast from his production at Alabama, where his final season featured a stat line of 93 receptions, 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

As he prepares for the upcoming 2024 season, his teammates aren’t shying away from warning the league about what’s to come from Metchie.

Texas quarterback, C.J. Stroud may only have one season under his belt, but he’s been spectacular. The former Ohio State Buckeyes QB was the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was selected to the Pro Bowl and was named as a member of the PFWA All-Rookie team.

Recently, Stroud spoke with media members and took a moment to talk about Metchie. Regarding his playing abilities, Stroud stated, “He’s running some of the best routes I have ever seen.” However, that’s not all Stroud touched on. The young quarterback also noted Metchie’s ability to overcome adversity with all that he’s been through.

Stroud and Metchie will be an interesting QB-WR duo to watch through ought the upcoming 2024 season, as will the Houston Texans overall. The relatively young team consists of star power at various levels of experience. In the AFC South, Houston is the team to beat.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow John Metchie III and other Crimson Tide players in the NFL, as well as all Alabama football news as the 2024 offseason progresses.

