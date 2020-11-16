Why C.J. Beathard replaced Nick Mullens briefly in 49ers' loss to Saints

Why Beathard briefly replaced Mullens as 49ers QB in loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Mullens briefly was replaced by fellow 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard during Sunday's loss on a long third down. Some thought Mullens was being pulled with the game being out of reach, but Mullens did return on the ensuing drive.

It turns out, Mullens simply had the wind knocked out of him and needed a few plays to recapture his breath.

Nick Mullens had the wind knocked out of him. He said he could not breathe. That’s why C.J. Beathard entered the game for that third-and-21 play in the fourth quarter. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 16, 2020

"Yeah, I'm good. I couldn't breathe," Mullens said after the game. "I got the air kinda knocked out of me and so I was shaken up on that play and I had to come out. It is what it is, but I'm glad I got to go back in the game."

Mullens finished 24-of-38 for 247 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in the game, as Jimmy Garoppolo remains on injured reserve as he recovers from a nagging ankle injury.

Clearly, the 49ers can't expect much out of either of the team's backup quarterbacks, leading many to speculate on potential replacements for Garoppolo after the season.

It remains to be seen whether Mullens or Beathard will be the 49ers' QB following the Week 11 bye, when the 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Southern California.