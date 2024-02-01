Why this Butler team is different, how that will help with NCAA tournament push

As the season heads toward the back half of the schedule, Butler is playing some of its best basketball to date. So, what's changed?

Here's three reasons Butler's improved and what it needs to do to finish strong.

Winning mindset/belief in coaching staff

Last Saturday's double overtime win over Villanova is the perfect example of the culture shift happening within the Butler program. The win was Butler's 14th of the season, matching last season's total and its fifth in the Big East, one away from last season's mark.

Butler got behind 11-0 to start the game and trailed by as much as 13 points in the second half. The Bulldogs trailed the entire game but kept fighting and did just enough to win. Inside the team huddle, there was never any doubt they'd come back and win.

Thad Matta knew pic.twitter.com/Oiv3U1QR1Z — Ryan Cassidy (@ryancassidycbb) January 27, 2024

"We're going to win the basketball game, we're going to win this basketball game," Butler coach Thad Matta said to his players late in the second half against 'Nova. "All I want it winning thoughts."

That winning mentality is something the Dawgs lacked last season. In Matta's first year back at the helm, Butler lost seven games by 20 or more points. Butler would start slowly and never get back into the game, sputtering to a non-competitive loss. Now with in infusion of hungry and talented players, these Bulldogs have the fight of a team eager to reach the NCAA tournament.

Jahmyl Telfort resurgence, D.J. Davis breakout

During the nonconference portion of the season, senior forward Jahmyl Telfort was arguably Butler's best all-around player. He's a versatile defender, capable playmaker and a downhill scorer with the ability to muscle his way into the paint and finish through contact.

When conference play began, Telfort struggled to finish at the rim. He shot just 32% from the field and averaged 10.4 points per game in Butler's first five Big East games. The Bulldogs went 2-3 over that stretch. Telfort's number fell further over the next three games, shooting just 24% and averaging 9.3 points with Butler going 1-2.

Telfort's next two games (both wins) show the veteran is finding his footing. He's shooting 59% from the field and averaging 19.5 points per game. That production along with Pierre Brooks II's consistent play and D.J. Davis's emergence has Butler in a great place heading into the home stretch.

Davis came to Butler from UC-Irvine with the reputation as a marksman from deep. This season, he's shown he's more than just a shooter. The 6-1 guard has a quick first step and is a crafty finisher at the rim. He's the second-best free throw shooter in the nation at 95.7%, and over his past three games he's averaging 20.6 points on 48% shooting from the field and 38% from 3.

Jalen Thomas' interior presence

Butler Bulldogs forward Jalen Thomas (1) searches to pass the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Mark Armstrong (2) and Villanova Wildcats forward Tyler Burton (23) on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Butler Bulldogs defeated Villanova Wildcats in double overtime 88-81.

Butler's proven to be a talented perimeter team, but it's interior play was one facet of the game keeping the Dawgs from ascending into the upper half of the Big East. During Butler's three-game winning streak, center Jalen Thomas has taken his game to the next level, providing the interior play the Dawgs desperately need.

In his past six games, Thomas is averaging 9.5 points and 7.8 rebounds with 11 total blocks. He's recorded two double-doubles and is shooting 69% from the field. Thomas and Andre Screen have to be the anchors in the interior for Butler. Both players are efficient scorers, and Thomas' increased production is exactly what Butler needs to navigate the rugged Big East.

What's next? Butler needs more upsets.

If Butler wants to clinch a spot in March Madness it has to knock off the upper echelon teams in the Big East. Butler is 1-6 against teams in the Top 50 of KenPom's rankings. Butler has six Top-50 games remaining, and only two of those are at home.

Butler's lone Top-50 win came on the road against Marquette. The Dawgs' have shown the ability to win on the road, but the close loss on the road in overtime to Providence could come back to haunt them if they're left on the outside of the Big Dance.

With six days to prep, Friday's road game against No. 13 Creighton will be a great opportunity to add another resume win.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball needs more big wins for March Madness resume.