Why budget airlines are clamouring to fly to Poprad

Any trip to Poprad should start in St Egidius Square - Alamy Stock Photo

To walk across the centre of Poprad – heading from south to north, with an occasional left-turn to the west – is a stroll of less than a mile, and a journey of almost a millennium.

Begin in the middle, on St Egidius Square (Namestie Svateho Egidia), and you are deep in the medieval world, the church devoted to the saint of the same name holding its belltower high as a last vestige of the 13th century.

Wander down the slight slope and you pass the houses on the north side of the square whose pretty pastel facades cling vaguely to the Hapsburg stylings of imperial Austro-Hungary. Then you take the bridge over the water, the narrow channel of the River Poprad, and you realise you have tumbled into a lost version of the Sixties; post-war Eastern Europe writ large in clunky buildings and Communist architectural gigantism – the defunct Hotel Gerlach looming large and unlit.

It is a thrill to see the eras change so quickly, and yet no great surprise. A central piece of the continental jigsaw – sitting to the east of both Czechia (its old partner) and Austria; to the west of Ukraine; south of Poland; north of Hungary – Slovakia has witnessed many of Europe’s ebbs and flows.

It spent much of the Middle Ages as part of the Kingdom of Hungary; the complete Cold War behind the Iron Curtain in the short-lived portmanteau that was Czechoslovakia. That second period lingers, and not wholly without its charms.

Pretty pastel facades of houses in Poprad city center - Alamy Stock Photo

It is there, certainly, at the Tatra Hotel, my base for three nights; a big block of a property so alive with Eastern Bloc “vibes” that I almost have to check the Berlin Wall hasn’t gone back up. Long corridors taper into gloom, light bulbs clicking off parsimoniously as soon as you are a footstep beyond their reach – so that, frequently, I struggle to unite lock and room key in the darkness. The lifts do not have doors, the landings do; and you have to wait for each to shut conclusively before you can rise or descend, in slow stops and starts.

But it is comfortable, and fastidiously hygienic – that smell of hard-chemical cleaning products and ingrained Iron-Curtain work ethic haunting the air. And it is busy. The reception offers a clue as to why. On the rear wall, a poster reminds guests that walking poles are available, free of charge. The offer will be keenly accepted by the many hikers who are here to tackle the High Tatra Mountains, which swarm just eight miles to the north. Winter will bring skiers, bound for the slopes of Bachledka – just 20 miles distant.

Many of these travellers come here by train; the main line across the country – linking the capital Bratislava, in the far west, to Kosice, close to the Ukrainian border in the east – runs just behind the hotel. Others come by air. Although it is only the 10th biggest city in Slovakia, a dot on the map with a population of just 50,000, Poprad has an airport – and direct flights from the UK as part of Wizz Air’s spider-web of connections out of Luton.

The High Tatra Mountains are eight miles north of Poprad - Alamy Stock Photo

Nor is this a ghost service; my plane is full when I fly in. There is clearly demand for the route – Ryanair will compete with Wizz (from Stansted) as of the beginning of November.

None of the hikers attacking the buffet breakfast – largely consisting of a hill of bread rolls, and metal trays of sausages – at the Tatra Hotel seem concerned about the past. Clad in doughty all-weather gear, they are totally focused on their phones, opening their walking apps, and checking times for the Tatra Electric Railway – a narrow-gauge line, with its southern terminus at Poprad station, which will carry them up into the mountains.

But then, Poprad doesn’t seem concerned about the past either. At the midpoint of 1 Maja Street, where it crosses the river, a mosaic depicts the liberation of the city by the Red Army in 1945. It is a splendid piece of propaganda, erected in 1951 – a bright summer’s day (the actual date was January 28), smiling Slovak maidens proffering trays of baked goods to Soviet soldiers dancing a jig of joy, as a curiously avuncular Stalin smokes a pipe. But the trampled flowerbed in front of the mural is free of blooms; the only admirer on the adjacent bench is a pigeon.

At the station, meanwhile, there is nothing to mark the fact that this was the main deportation point for Slovak Jews bound for Auschwitz – though once you know this, you cannot unsee it in the drab sidings and the low platforms.

This darkness is at least acknowledged (“a black moment in the history of the city”) at the Podtatranske Muzeum – the museum of the city and the wider Spis region, on St Egidius Square. Set in a former mansion, it takes a broad look at the local story – from Bronze Age swords to the present day, via a selection of postage stamps from the first days of Czechoslovakia (founded in 1918, dissolved in 1992), and grumblings about Slovakia’s role as the junior half of that relationship (using words such as “occupied”).

Queen Elizabeth made a state visit to Slovakia in October 2008 - Getty

There are much brighter moments too, not least the candidate-city posters from Poprad’s bid to host the 2006 Winter Olympics (a flight of fancy that would be defeated by Turin).

Outside, the present is rather softer – not least in St Egidius Square, the city’s merry heart. In truth, it is more a curious canoe-shape than an exact square, half a mile long, with cycle paths and walkways on each side separating the perimeter buildings from those in the middle – the two churches (the other is the Lutheran Church; a Classicist delight completed in 1834), and a restored cinema.

There is an obvious modernity here, particularly in the Forum shopping centre, with its ubiquitous international clothes stores. But there is sophistication too. The Austro-Hungarian era lingers on the south edge of the “plaza”, in a trio of coffee shops – of which the loveliest, Cafe La Fée, could easily be in Vienna. A waiter in a crisp uniform brings me my latte on a metal platter, with a small glass of water and a hint of a flourish.

Almost everything happens on the south side of the railway line. Almost. An easy mile’s walk to the north-east, Spisska Sobota was once an outlying village. It was formally absorbed into Poprad in 1946, but it retains an air of separation – defiantly medieval on its little hilltop; arranged around another square where, again, a 13th century church, St Juraja (St George), takes pride of place.

It was this, and its ornate wood carvings, which formed one of the centrepoints of our former queen’s state visit to Slovakia in October 2008 (a trip which is celebrated in a montage of photos in the Tatra Hotel reception).

Alas, the royal diary did not allow for an evening at the square’s other major attraction, the gourmet restaurant Doma U Nas (“At Home With Us”), where star chef Gabo Kocak holds sway. There is no deep concern for the past here either, just dishes using pork, fish, lamb and other local ingredients, as well as a five-course tasting menu that kicks off at €158 a head. Pricey? Perhaps so. But when today tastes so good, who needs yesterday?

Coolest corner

It would be stretching a point to say that a city as small as Poprad has a “cool district”, but there is notable zing to St Egidius Square, where a number of bars keep the churches and coffee shops company. Cafe Razy is one of them; a popular hotspot with (as with the whole of Slovakia) beers at astonishingly low prices (€2.20 for a pint) – plus a wood-fired pizza oven knocking out carbohydrate sustenance.

Stop by Cafe Razy for beers at ridiculously low prices - Café RAZY Restaurant/Facebook

Must see

The idea of a gallery in a converted power station is nothing new, but the Tatranska Galéria delivers the concept with splendid flair. Rooms are divided between temporary exhibition spaces and an intriguing permanent collection (Czech artist Jan Hala’s “With The Child” (1953) captures the Tatras in a different time; a young mother holding the viewer’s gaze as she carries her baby through the mountain landscape).

Perhaps unexpectedly, the building – with its red-brick tower prodding the sky – is not a Communist relic, but somewhat older. Finished in 1912, it used to provide the spark for the Tatra Electric Railway, whose platforms still wait a stone’s throw away.

Signature dish

Slovakian cuisine sings a familiar song of the breaded wienerschnitzels and heavy stews so common on menus in central Europe. But Minipivovar Tatras (also on St Egidius Square) takes delight in giving these classics a 21st century twist; its beef goulash (€12.50) is light, tasty, and underpinned by a kick of red chilli. In a laudable case of multi-tasking, as well as a restaurant, it is a craft brewery, a hotel (rooms from €50) and a spa – where you can enjoy treatments involving, yes, beer.

Greatest export

No part of the old Eastern Bloc can be complete without a local liqueur of frightening potency. In the case of Poprad and the Spis region, this is Tatratea, a schnapps concocted from black tea, oak chips and various herbs and spices. It has its roots in mountain folklore and village matriarchs brewing “cures for all evils” – and, depending on which type you buy, has an alcohol content of between 52 and 72 per cent.

Tatratea is made from black tea, extracts of mountain herbs and pure water from the Tatra Mountains - Alamy Stock Photo

British equivalent

If you really squint...Lincoln. An obviously historic centre, churches at the heart of it, decent rail connections, not quite middle of nowhere, but not far from it.

Fun fact

Poprad is almost on Europe’s continental divide – which runs through Strba, a village 10 miles to the west. Despite this, the River Poprad manages to drain into the Baltic, via Poland and the River Vistula, rather than – as you might think – the Black Sea.

How to do it

Wizz Air (0330 9770444) flies to Poprad from London Luton twice a week, from £17.99 each way. Rooms at the three-star Tatra Hotel start at €50 per night, with breakfast. The Hotel Europa, the city’s four-star flagship, has rooms from €102 – while Doma U Nas is a boutique retreat as well as a restaurant (with rooms for €128). More on Slovakia at slovakia.travel.

