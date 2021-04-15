Why Buddy Hield and the Kings got upset at Wizards' Bradley Beal

Why Buddy Hield and the Kings got upset at Bradley Beal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

During the Wizards' convincing win over the Kings Wednesday night, Buddy Hield and Bradley Beal exchanged words on the floor.

The entire Kings bench seemed upset at a combination of Beal and the referees, and after the game, Beal explained how all the noise stemmed from him not getting called for delay of game.

"They were mad I did a little lineman, little shotgun snap to them," Beal said. "They thought it should have been a delay of game but I felt like the ball was rolling away from [them] anyway so somebody had to get the ball. They didn't like that, they got two delay of games earlier that resulted in techs so they were frustrated about it."

The Kings were seemingly battling the refs all night, whether it was over delay of game calls or a few missed fouls in the first half. By the time the game ended, the Wizards shot four technical free throws thanks to the Kings' mistakes and/or arguments with officials.

While the feud between the Sacramento bench and the referees may not be resolved, whatever happened between Beal and Hield wasn't as big a deal as it orginally appeared.

"Buddy's my guy, he's a great competitor," Beal said. "We were just chopping it up about it and they didn't like it but why would I say no? We playing ya'll, so I'll walk myself to the free-throw line and get us some free points."

With the win, the Wizards finished their six-game road trip 4-2 and now sit just one game behind the Bulls for the final play-in spot. They won't have too much time to celebrate the win, however, because they're set to host Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Thursday night.