Why Bucs fans should be excited about Logan Hall

After trading out of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off Day 2 of this year’s event by landing an impact player with limitless potential at their biggest position of need.

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall is exactly what the Bucs defense has been missing in the trenches, and the No. 33 overall pick should make an immediate impact for a unit that desperately needs more speed, explosiveness and pass-rushing ability up front.

At 6-6, 285 pounds, Hall has a massive frame that still has room to add a few more pounds of quality bulk. His combination of size, length, athleticism and explosiveness made him a constant headache for opposing offenses at the college level, and those same physical traits give him tons of upside in the pros.

Tampa Bay has boasted one of the NFL’s best run defenses over the last few years, but the interior of their defensive front hasn’t been able to get after the quarterback enough, putting too much pressure on their edge rushers and blitz packages to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. The arrival of Hall’s skill set should give them the boost they need in that department.

If Ndamukong Suh returns for the 2022 season, Hall will likely be a rotational player who gets most of his snaps on third downs and in other passing situations. If Suh doesn’t return, Hall will be a full-time starter who makes an immediate impact with his athleticism and explosiveness as a pass rusher, while he polishes his technique and becomes a more complete player at the next level.

Vita Vea is the NFL’s most dominant nose tackle, and William Gholston is among the league’s most underrated defensive lineman. That said, Hall brings a different kind of presence to this group, and his impact should be immediate and sizable.

List