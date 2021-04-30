Why Bucs fans should be excited about Joe Tryon

Returning all 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were still able to find a stud in Washington edge rusher Joe Tryon with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The physical upside that Tryon possesses is apparent on film. He accelerates very well off the snap and has the first-step quickness needed to win on the outside speed rush as a pass-rusher. Mobile and fluid, he changes direction well in space and has the lower-body flexibility needed to sink low and turn the corner.

He also has a lengthy and well-built frame for the edge rusher position that could likely afford to continue to make improvements in terms of packing on muscle without sacrificing his speed. He opted out of the 2020 season, but he put up 8 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss in 2019.

Tryon will likely take on a limited role as a rookie unless either of Shaq Barrett or Jason Pierre-Paul get injured. His selection is more so of a long-term investment, ensuring the Buccaneers have a starting option off the edge if Pierre-Paul leaves in free agency after the 2021 season. Tryon’s athletic upside gives him a high ceiling for a team already stacked with talent.