Why Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea isn’t talking about his weight loss

TAMPA — Vita Vea clearly looks different. In preparation for his seventh NFL season, the Bucs nose tackle spent the offseason reshaping his body with the help of friend and former teammate Ndamukong Suh.

But the workouts weren’t about getting down to a certain number for Vea, who has sidestepped questions about his current playing weight. They were about how he feels and moves on the field.

“He’s quick,” head coach Todd Bowles said after a June 11 minicamp workout. “He looks good. He’s in shape, he’s flying around. He’s a little faster than he was last year — hopefully that continues. We look forward to him having a great training camp.”

Vea is looking to build on a 2023 season in which he had a career-high 43 tackles, including 28 solo stops, and his 5-1/2 sacks were one short of his single-season high. He also forced two fumbles in 15 regular-season games. He added three stops, including 1/2-sack, in two postseason contests.

Hungry for more, Vea spent two weeks in Portland, Oregon, working out with Suh, who played 13 seasons in the NFL without missing a game due to injury. (He did serve a two-game suspension in 2011.)

“I was out there in sunny Portland, just grinding away,” Vea said earlier this month. “There was a lot of early morning stuff, but we got it together. He took me under his wing and just took care of me out there.”

Though he was visibly thinner, Vea purposely avoided talking about his weight. Asked if he had lost 20 pounds, he smiled and said he actually gained 20 during the winter. Still listed at 347 on the Bucs roster, he suggested — insincerely — that nothing has changed.

“That’s where I’m at,” Vea said, before breaking into a big grin.

Suh, a former All-Pro defensive tackle, had been inviting Vea to work out with him for the past few several years. With a focus on playing more this season, including on third downs, Vea finally accepted the offer.

Teammates from 2019-2021, the two focused on what Vea called “functional-style training, more football-based stuff.” The 29-year-old Vea said Suh and his training team helped him see the importance at his age of weighing injury risk vs. potential reward in his workouts.

“I’m just trying to focus on being stronger and faster for longer,” Vea said, “rather than trying to get this much stronger, this much faster.”

Vea, a Pro Bowler in 2021, has 23-1/2 career sacks, including 12 over the past two seasons. But he dealt with pectoral, groin, foot and toe issues last season, missing two games.

“I think some of it is weight, some of it is just getting nicked up at the wrong time,” Bowles said. “It’s a combination of a lot of things. But he looks great right now, and I’m happy where he’s at.”

While Bowles said Vea made the decision to reshape his body without prodding from the Bucs, there clearly was some motivation coming out of AdventHealth Training Center.

Defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers called out Vea in a late April news conference. Asked who he wanted to see take a “step forward” this season, Rodgers immediately mentioned Vea.

“Vita has to play better,” Rodgers said. “When you are talking about that and just looking at plays he’s leaving out there, Vita is a really strong man. When he uses his hands and proper technique, he’s hard to stop. That’s the thing. He plays hard and does everything we ask of him.

“Just, when you go back and look at some plays, ‘You should have made that play. You know that guy should not be blocking you.’ That’s kind of where we need him to take the next step, because he does everything. Everything else we ask him for.”

Vea has used the sting of losing to the Lions in the division round of the playoffs, as well as the noise from critics, as motivation to come back stronger — and seemingly lighter — this season.

“I think we got written off last year that we weren’t going to make the playoffs. We made it to the second round,” Vea said. “I think there was a lot of a good, a lot of positive stuff that happened for us. And I think that just helped out everybody, although it wasn’t the outcome we wanted.”

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.