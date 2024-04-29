Why Bucky Irving could be a steal for the Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to target a running back at some point in the 2024 NFL draft, but most assumed they would be on the lookout for a power back to pair with Rachaad White’s more finesse game.

Instead, they took an undersized, shifty runner in Oregon’s Bucky Irving, which left some scratching their heads about the strategy.

Looks can be deceiving, however, and broken tackles can come in many shapes and sizes.

Appearing recently on the Pewter Report podcast, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus broke down why Irving could make a big impact for Tampa Bay’s lackluster ground game:

Irving has the size and physical traits that could have Bucs fans remembering the days of Warrick Dunn, who was a dynamic playmaker for Tampa Bay despite his smaller frame.

It Irving can have anywhere near the same impact that Dunn did back in the day, this could be a massive steal for the Bucs on Day 3.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire